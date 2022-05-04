Chennai Super Kings’ fragile bowling vis-a-vis Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s struggling batting line-up put the sides on an even keel as the two heavyweights face-off in an important mid-table clash of the IPL here on Wednesday.

In cricket, when two strong and equally performing teams have a match-up, it promises a great contest but when two sides with specific weak-links are pitted against each other it makes the contest all the more exhilarating.

In 10 games that RCB has played so far, only six half-centuries have been recorded and out of them two belongs to skipper Faf du Plessis, which is a testimony to below-par batting show in the tourney.

In nine games that CSK have played so far, there hasn’t been a single bowler (pacers and spinners), who has bowled at an economy rate of less than 7.50 runs an over.

