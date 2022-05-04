4 May 2022, 21:53 PM
OUT!
That's the end of Ambati Rayudu as Maxwell is on fire with the ball in hand. He dismisses Robin Uthappa and Rayudu in quick time.
RCB on top at the moment. Moeen joins Conway in the middle.
CSK 77/3 (10)
Chennai Super Kings need 97 runs in 60 balls
4 May 2022, 21:36 PM
OUT!
Ruturaj Gaikwad falls for 28 scored off 23 balls.
Shahbaz Ahmed with the wicket. CSK lose their 1st wicket.
Robin Uthappa joins Conway in the middle, who is playing beautifully. CSK have also gone past 50.
CSK 59/1 (7)
Chennai Super Kings need 115 runs in 78 balls
4 May 2022, 21:04 PM
CSK off to good start in chase!
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway are looking positive from the start in the chase.
Very important that CSK chase this down to ensure that they stay afloat in the race for playoffs.
CSK 23/0 (3.3)
Chennai Super Kings need 151 runs
4 May 2022, 20:36 PM
RCB make 173/8 in 20 overs
Back to back wickets meant RCB could not touch thr 180-mark. However, they were looking short of 160 at one stage but all thanks to some power hitting by Dinesh Karthik, RCB reached 173/8 in 20 overs.
4 May 2022, 20:33 PM
RCB further dented!
Rajat Patidar departs for 21 made off 15 balls. He played well, like the last match but could not go on for a long time and has been done in by Pretorious, good catch by Mukesh Choudhary as well, running in quickly to take it by diving forward.
RCB 124/4 (15.3)
4 May 2022, 20:06 PM
OUT!
Two back to back blows for RCB as Maxwell gets run out for just 3 after a big confusion between him and Kohli and then in next over, Moeen Ali removes Kohli for 30 off 33 balls.
RCB 79/3 (10)
4 May 2022, 19:50 PM
OUT!
Faf du Plessis is going back. He scored 38 off 22 balls. Moeen Ali strikes and picks up the first wicket.
RCB 66/1 (8)
4 May 2022, 19:35 PM
RCB on top
They started off shakily with some outside and inside edges going for fours. But Kohli and Faf are quickly settling in nicely.
Kohli just hit one six over covers in typical Kohli fashion. Danger signs for Chennai. Dhoni has his thinking cap on.
RCB 37/0 (4.1)
4 May 2022, 19:16 PM
Virat, Faf open innings for Bangalore
Exciting start as Virat flicks opening bowler Mukesh Choudhary for a boundary and then next ball Virat dances down the track, hits right back at Mukesh who throws it at the stumps while Virat was trying to return and the crowd makes more noise as a youngster is not afraid to take on Kohli.
RCB 6/0 (1)
4 May 2022, 19:16 PM
Teams:
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana
4 May 2022, 17:50 PM
Toss News!
MS Dhoni has won the toss vs RCB and CSK will bowl first.
One change in CSK XI: Moeen Ali comes in to replace Santner.
4 May 2022, 17:49 PM
Hello and welcome to live coverage of Match 49 of IPL 2022 between CSK and RCB.
Stay tuned for more updates here.