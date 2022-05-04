हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
RCB vs CSK IPL 2022 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Glenn Maxwell puts RCB on top with 2 quick wickets

Follow LIVE scorecard and updates from IPL 2022 clash between RCB and CSK on our live blog here

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, May 4, 2022 - 22:20
Comments |
Source: Twitter

Chennai Super Kings’ fragile bowling vis-a-vis Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s struggling batting line-up put the sides on an even keel as the two heavyweights face-off in an important mid-table clash of the IPL here on Wednesday.

In cricket, when two strong and equally performing teams have a match-up, it promises a great contest but when two sides with specific weak-links are pitted against each other it makes the contest all the more exhilarating.

In 10 games that RCB has played so far, only six half-centuries have been recorded and out of them two belongs to skipper Faf du Plessis, which is a testimony to below-par batting show in the tourney.

In nine games that CSK have played so far, there hasn’t been a single bowler (pacers and spinners), who has bowled at an economy rate of less than 7.50 runs an over.

With PTI inputs

4 May 2022, 21:53 PM

OUT!

That's the end of Ambati Rayudu as Maxwell is on fire with the ball in hand. He dismisses Robin Uthappa and Rayudu in quick time. 

RCB on top at the moment. Moeen joins Conway in the middle.  

CSK 77/3 (10)

Chennai Super Kings need 97 runs in 60 balls

4 May 2022, 21:36 PM

OUT!

Ruturaj Gaikwad falls for 28 scored off 23 balls. 

Shahbaz Ahmed with the wicket. CSK lose their 1st wicket. 

Robin Uthappa joins Conway in the middle, who is playing beautifully. CSK have also gone past 50. 

CSK 59/1 (7)

Chennai Super Kings need 115 runs in 78 balls

 

4 May 2022, 21:04 PM

CSK off to good start in chase!

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway are looking positive from the start in the chase. 

Very important that CSK chase this down to ensure that they stay afloat in the race for playoffs. 

CSK 23/0 (3.3)

Chennai Super Kings need 151 runs

4 May 2022, 20:36 PM

RCB make 173/8 in 20 overs

Back to back wickets meant RCB could not touch thr 180-mark. However, they were looking short of 160 at one stage but all thanks to some power hitting by Dinesh Karthik, RCB reached 173/8 in 20 overs. 

4 May 2022, 20:33 PM

RCB further dented!

Rajat Patidar departs for 21 made off 15 balls. He played well, like the last match but could not go on for a long time and has been done in by Pretorious, good catch by Mukesh Choudhary as well, running in quickly to take it by diving forward.   

RCB 124/4 (15.3)

 

4 May 2022, 20:06 PM

OUT!

Two back to back blows for RCB as Maxwell gets run out for just 3 after a big confusion between him and Kohli and then in next over, Moeen Ali removes Kohli for 30 off 33 balls. 

RCB 79/3 (10)

4 May 2022, 19:50 PM

OUT!

Faf du Plessis is going back. He scored 38 off 22 balls. Moeen Ali strikes and picks up the first wicket.

RCB 66/1 (8)

  

4 May 2022, 19:35 PM

RCB on top

They started off shakily with some outside and inside edges going for fours. But Kohli and Faf are quickly settling in nicely. 

Kohli just hit one six over covers in typical Kohli fashion. Danger signs for Chennai. Dhoni has his thinking cap on. 

RCB 37/0 (4.1)

 

4 May 2022, 19:16 PM

Virat, Faf open innings for Bangalore

Exciting start as Virat flicks opening bowler Mukesh Choudhary for a boundary and then next ball Virat dances down the track, hits right back at Mukesh who throws it at the stumps while Virat was trying to return and the crowd makes more noise as a youngster is not afraid to take on Kohli. 

RCB 6/0 (1)

4 May 2022, 19:16 PM

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana

4 May 2022, 17:50 PM

Toss News!

MS Dhoni has won the toss vs RCB and CSK will bowl first. 

One change in CSK XI: Moeen Ali comes in to replace Santner. 

4 May 2022, 17:49 PM

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Match 49 of IPL 2022 between CSK and RCB. 

Stay tuned for more updates here. 

