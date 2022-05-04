4 May 2022, 20:06 PM
OUT!
Two back to back blows for RCB as Maxwell gets run out for just 3 after a big confusion between him and Kohli and then in next over, Moeen Ali removes Kohli for 30 off 33 balls.
RCB 79/3 (10)
4 May 2022, 19:50 PM
OUT!
Faf du Plessis is going back. He scored 38 off 22 balls. Moeen Ali strikes and picks up the first wicket.
RCB 66/1 (8)
4 May 2022, 19:35 PM
RCB on top
They started off shakily with some outside and inside edges going for fours. But Kohli and Faf are quickly settling in nicely.
Kohli just hit one six over covers in typical Kohli fashion. Danger signs for Chennai. Dhoni has his thinking cap on.
RCB 37/0 (4.1)
4 May 2022, 19:16 PM
Virat, Faf open innings for Bangalore
Exciting start as Virat flicks opening bowler Mukesh Choudhary for a boundary and then next ball Virat dances down the track, hits right back at Mukesh who throws it at the stumps while Virat was trying to return and the crowd makes more noise as a youngster is not afraid to take on Kohli.
RCB 6/0 (1)
4 May 2022, 19:16 PM
Teams:
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana
4 May 2022, 17:50 PM
Toss News!
MS Dhoni has won the toss vs RCB and CSK will bowl first.
One change in CSK XI: Moeen Ali comes in to replace Santner.
4 May 2022, 17:49 PM
Hello and welcome to live coverage of Match 49 of IPL 2022 between CSK and RCB.
