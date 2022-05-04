4 May 2022, 17:49 PM
Hello and welcome to live coverage of Match 49 of IPL 2022 between CSK and RCB.
Stay tuned for more updates here.
Follow LIVE scorecard and updates from IPL 2022 clash between RCB and CSK on our live blog here
Chennai Super Kings’ fragile bowling vis-a-vis Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s struggling batting line-up put the sides on an even keel as the two heavyweights face-off in an important mid-table clash of the IPL here on Wednesday.
In cricket, when two strong and equally performing teams have a match-up, it promises a great contest but when two sides with specific weak-links are pitted against each other it makes the contest all the more exhilarating.
In 10 games that RCB has played so far, only six half-centuries have been recorded and out of them two belongs to skipper Faf du Plessis, which is a testimony to below-par batting show in the tourney.
In nine games that CSK have played so far, there hasn’t been a single bowler (pacers and spinners), who has bowled at an economy rate of less than 7.50 runs an over.
With PTI inputs
4 May 2022, 17:49 PM
Hello and welcome to live coverage of Match 49 of IPL 2022 between CSK and RCB.
Stay tuned for more updates here.