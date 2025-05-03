Live Cricket Score | RCB vs CSK, IPL 2025: RCB Can Reach ‘Magic 16’ and Boost Playoff Hopes

LIVE RCB vs CSK IPL 2025: RCB vs CSK remains a marquee IPL clash, but the buzz is muted this season with CSK already knocked out after losing eight of ten matches. While RCB, on a high with 14 points, chase a playoff spot and possibly a top-two finish, CSK's training lacked intensity and key players like Dhoni were absent. RCB’s Krunal Pandya has been pivotal to their success, while CSK’s Khaleel Ahmed leads in powerplay wickets. Rain threatens the game in Bengaluru. Despite the low stakes, fans will still flock to see icons Dhoni and Kohli face off, perhaps for the final time in IPL.

Squads

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni(w/c), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Anshul Kamboj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Jamie Overton, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Devdutt Padikkal, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Swapnil Singh, Lungi Ngidi, Philip Salt, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh

