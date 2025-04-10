Live Cricket Score | RCB vs DC, IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Match 24 Updates From Bangalore

RCB vs DC IPL Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) return to their home turf to face Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 24 of IPL 2025 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 10. DC, currently unbeaten with three consecutive victories, aim to extend their winning streak to four. Both the teams are neck to neck in IPL 2025, both winning the same number of matches so far. However, while DC remain unbeaten, RCB have struggled at home, raising questions about their adaptability at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Their aggressive batting approach, successful in away games, backfired in Bengaluru against Gujarat Titans, who used a more cautious strategy.

RCB, though, showed promise with the ball in their last match against Mumbai Indians and will hope to carry that confidence into their home games. Success at home hinges on adjusting to conditions while maintaining their aggressive intent.

Delhi, on the other hand, have benefited from the form of key players like KL Rahul, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel. Youngsters like Vipraj Nigam and Ashutosh Sharma have also impressed, providing DC with depth. Rahul may move to the middle-order if Faf du Plessis regains fitness.

RCB vs DC IPL Full Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethel, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee

Delhi Capitals Squad: Jake Fraser-McGurk, KL Rahul(w), Abishek Porel, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Karun Nair, Darshan Nalkande, Donovan Ferreira, Faf du Plessis, T Natarajan, Tripurana Vijay, Dushmantha Chameera, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari