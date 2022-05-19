19 May 2022, 17:49 PM
RCB vs GT Probable Playing XI and Dream11 Prediction
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami
19 May 2022, 17:28 PM
Fantasy XI hints RCB vs GT
Still confused who to pick and who to drop in your fantasy teams for today's IPL 2022 game between RCB and GT.
19 May 2022, 17:22 PM
RCB vs GT Predicted XI
RCB Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.
Gujarat Titans Probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami.
19 May 2022, 17:21 PM
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 67 of IPL 2022 to be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) on our LIVE blog here.
Stay tuned for all lats updates here.