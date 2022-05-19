हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

RCB vs GT IPL 2022 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Hardik Pandya wins toss and Gujarat Titans will bat first

Follow LIVE scorecard and updates from Match 67 of IPL 2022 to be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) on our LIVE blog here

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, May 19, 2022 - 19:01
Comments |
Source: Twitter

IPL 2022 table-toppers Gujarat Titans would look to continue their winning momentum ahead of the play-offs while Royal Challengers Bangalore need a big victory to keep their last-four stage hopes alive when the two teams face each other in their final IPL league match on Thursday.

Newcomers GT have so far had a dream opening season as they are already assured of a top spot in the standings with 20 points from 13 games.

RCB, on the other hand, have had a mixed bag this season, registering seven wins and six losses to occupy the fifth spot with 14 points from 13 matches.

With PTI inputs

19 May 2022, 18:59 PM

Toss News!

Hardik Pandya wins toss and Gujarat Titans will bat first

19 May 2022, 18:23 PM

Will Virat Kohli save RCB from elimination tonight against GT?

Virat Kohli has been struggling in the IPL 2022 so far and this clash against the Gujarat Titans can be RCB's last match if they lose. Kohli can also achieve this HUGE milestone.

19 May 2022, 17:49 PM

RCB vs GT Probable Playing XI and Dream11 Prediction

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

Checkout the DREAM11 Prediction for RCB vs GT HERE

19 May 2022, 17:28 PM

Fantasy XI hints RCB vs GT

Still confused who to pick and who to drop in your fantasy teams for today's IPL 2022 game between RCB and GT. 

Check out our prediction here.

19 May 2022, 17:22 PM

RCB vs GT Predicted XI

RCB Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.

Gujarat Titans Probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami.

19 May 2022, 17:21 PM

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 67 of IPL 2022 to be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) on our LIVE blog here. 

Stay tuned for all lats updates here.

Must Watch

PT7M23S

Badhir News: Aishwarya Rai stuns in a floral gown at the Cannes Film Festival