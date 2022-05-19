हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
RCB vs GT IPL 2022 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: GT eye big total with Hardik Pandya, David Miller in middle

Follow LIVE scorecard and updates from Match 67 of IPL 2022 to be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) on our LIVE blog here

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, May 19, 2022 - 20:54
Comments |
Source: Twitter

IPL 2022 table-toppers Gujarat Titans would look to continue their winning momentum ahead of the play-offs while Royal Challengers Bangalore need a big victory to keep their last-four stage hopes alive when the two teams face each other in their final IPL league match on Thursday.

Newcomers GT have so far had a dream opening season as they are already assured of a top spot in the standings with 20 points from 13 games.

RCB, on the other hand, have had a mixed bag this season, registering seven wins and six losses to occupy the fifth spot with 14 points from 13 matches.

With PTI inputs

19 May 2022, 20:41 PM

GT eye BIG SCORE

Gujarat Titans eye a big total with David Miller and Hardik Pandya pushing the paddle now, Glenn Maxwell smacked for 18 runs off his last over by Miller.

GT- 109/3 (14 Overs), Miller 24 (17) & Hardik 35 (28)

19 May 2022, 20:25 PM

GAME ON!

GT skipper Hardik Pandya and David Miller in the middle as Gujarat eye to put up a big target for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Wanindu Hasaranga is brought into the attack by Du Plessis.

GT- 80/3 (11.2 Overs), Miller 5 (6) & Hardik 26 (23)

19 May 2022, 20:14 PM

WATCH: Wade's FURIOUS reaction after getting LBW

Matthew Wade was LBW by Glenn Maxwell inside the powerplay and he was not happy with decision. The Australian left-hander was seen smashing hit bat and throwing his helmet in the dressing room.

19 May 2022, 20:10 PM

GONE!

Wriddhiman Saha 31 (22) Run-Out by Faf du Plessis. GT lose another one and it's a big wicket this time as Saha is run out by du Plessis. Hardik Pandya called for the 2nd run and Saha was well short from reaching the crease. RCB gain momentum again.

GT- 62/3 (8.3 Overs), Pandya 13 (12) & Miller 0 (0)

19 May 2022, 19:57 PM

GT going STRONG

Gujarat Titans going strong with Hardik Pandya and Wriddhiman Saha in the middle. After their loss of two wickets inside the powerplay, GT are back with momentum.

GT- 60/2 (8 Overs)

19 May 2022, 19:45 PM

ANOTHER ONE!

Matthew Wade 16 (13) LBW Glenn Maxwell. RCB get another breakthrough as GT lose their second wicket inside the powerplay. GT lose both Wade and Gill cheaply.

GT- 38/2 (5.2 Overs), Saha 21 (15)

19 May 2022, 19:41 PM

GONE!

Shubman Gill 1 (4) caught by Glenn Maxwell bowled by Josh Hazlewood. RCB get the wicket they were looking for as Gill walks back, what a brilliant single hand catch by Maxwell at first slip position.

GT- 21/1 (2.3 Overs), Saha 20 (11)

19 May 2022, 19:33 PM

GT start STRONG!

Gujarat Titans start strong with Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill, Saha packs off Kaul for a maximum and two boundaries in the very first over. RCB off to a bad start in the first over.

GT- 14/0 (1 Over), Saha 14 (6) & Gill 0 (0)

19 May 2022, 19:13 PM

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Siddarth Kaul, Josh Hazlewood

19 May 2022, 19:01 PM

GT vs RCB Playing 11

GT: One change, Lockie comes in place of Alzarri.

RCB: Sid Kaul replaces Siraj

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

Faf du Plessis: We would have batted too. Looks a bit dry. One change. Sid Kaul comes in for Siraj. We have to win today and Delhi need to lose their game. Games like today brings out characters

19 May 2022, 18:59 PM

Toss News!

Hardik Pandya wins toss and Gujarat Titans will bat first

19 May 2022, 18:23 PM

Will Virat Kohli save RCB from elimination tonight against GT?

Virat Kohli has been struggling in the IPL 2022 so far and this clash against the Gujarat Titans can be RCB's last match if they lose. Kohli can also achieve this HUGE milestone.

19 May 2022, 17:49 PM

RCB vs GT Probable Playing XI and Dream11 Prediction

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

Checkout the DREAM11 Prediction for RCB vs GT HERE

19 May 2022, 17:28 PM

Fantasy XI hints RCB vs GT

Still confused who to pick and who to drop in your fantasy teams for today's IPL 2022 game between RCB and GT. 

Check out our prediction here.

19 May 2022, 17:22 PM

RCB vs GT Predicted XI

RCB Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.

Gujarat Titans Probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami.

19 May 2022, 17:21 PM

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 67 of IPL 2022 to be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) on our LIVE blog here. 

Stay tuned for all lats updates here.

