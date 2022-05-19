19 May 2022, 22:20 PM Kohli completes FIFTY Virat Kohli completes his half-century in just 33 balls as he takes RCB to a flying start in their chase of 169 runs. Kohli has smashed 7 boundaries and 1 maximum to complete his fifty. RCB- 86/0 (9.3 Overs), Kohli 51 (34) & du Plessis 28 (23)

19 May 2022, 22:18 PM Kohli and du Plessis on FIRE Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis take RCB off to a flying start in their chase of 169 runs. Gujarat Titans bowlers clueless at the moment as they fail to take any wickets in the first 8 overs. RCB- 73/0 (8 Overs), Kohli 43 (30) & du Plessis 24 (18)

19 May 2022, 21:48 PM KOHLI on FIRE! Virat Kohli on fire as he smashes 29 runs in 18 balls so far to give RCB the push they needed in the beginning of their chase. GT bring in Rashid Khan as they look to hunt for a dismissal. RCB- 49/0 (5 Overs), Kohli 29 (18) & Du Plessis 14 (12)

19 May 2022, 21:23 PM RCB start STEADY Royal Challengers Bangalore start steady with skipper Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli. Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya attack the stumps for the Gujarat Titans. RCB- 8/0 (2 Overs), Kohli 3 (4) & Du Plessis 5 (7)

19 May 2022, 21:14 PM GT- 168/5 (20 Overs) Gujarat Titans finish at 168 runs after 20 overs as skipper Hardik Pandya hits 62 runs in 47 balls with Rashid Khan in the end firing quick 19 runs in just 6 balls. Saha kicked off GT's innings with 31 (22), after Miller 34 (24) and Pandya stood a partnership over 50 runs to guide GT to a competitive total.

19 May 2022, 21:02 PM Hardik Pandya hits FIFTY GT skipper Hardik Pandya completes fifty in 42 balls as he helps his team on to a competitive total against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. He smashed 4 boundaries and 2 maximums to reach his half-century. GT- 151/5 (19 Overs), Hardik 52 (43) & Rashid 12 (4)

19 May 2022, 20:45 PM GONE! David Miller 34 (25) caught & bowled by Wanindu Hasaranga. RCB get another and it's Hasaranga who strikes again for Bangalore. Miller played a brilliant innings of 34 off 25 as GT eye a competitive total. GT- 123/4 (16.2 Overs), Hardik 39 (34)

19 May 2022, 20:41 PM GT eye BIG SCORE Gujarat Titans eye a big total with David Miller and Hardik Pandya pushing the paddle now, Glenn Maxwell smacked for 18 runs off his last over by Miller. GT- 109/3 (14 Overs), Miller 24 (17) & Hardik 35 (28)

19 May 2022, 20:25 PM GAME ON! GT skipper Hardik Pandya and David Miller in the middle as Gujarat eye to put up a big target for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Wanindu Hasaranga is brought into the attack by Du Plessis. GT- 80/3 (11.2 Overs), Miller 5 (6) & Hardik 26 (23)

19 May 2022, 20:14 PM WATCH: Wade's FURIOUS reaction after getting LBW Angry Mathew Wade after his dismissal #Wade #IPL2022 #IPL #RCBvsGT

: Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/mrNXSc0alP — Bobby (@bobby5600) May 19, 2022 Matthew Wade was LBW by Glenn Maxwell inside the powerplay and he was not happy with decision. The Australian left-hander was seen smashing hit bat and throwing his helmet in the dressing room.

19 May 2022, 20:10 PM GONE! Wriddhiman Saha 31 (22) Run-Out by Faf du Plessis. GT lose another one and it's a big wicket this time as Saha is run out by du Plessis. Hardik Pandya called for the 2nd run and Saha was well short from reaching the crease. RCB gain momentum again. GT- 62/3 (8.3 Overs), Pandya 13 (12) & Miller 0 (0)

19 May 2022, 19:57 PM GT going STRONG Gujarat Titans going strong with Hardik Pandya and Wriddhiman Saha in the middle. After their loss of two wickets inside the powerplay, GT are back with momentum. GT- 60/2 (8 Overs)

19 May 2022, 19:45 PM ANOTHER ONE! Matthew Wade 16 (13) LBW Glenn Maxwell. RCB get another breakthrough as GT lose their second wicket inside the powerplay. GT lose both Wade and Gill cheaply. GT- 38/2 (5.2 Overs), Saha 21 (15)

19 May 2022, 19:41 PM GONE! Shubman Gill 1 (4) caught by Glenn Maxwell bowled by Josh Hazlewood. RCB get the wicket they were looking for as Gill walks back, what a brilliant single hand catch by Maxwell at first slip position. GT- 21/1 (2.3 Overs), Saha 20 (11)

19 May 2022, 19:33 PM GT start STRONG! Gujarat Titans start strong with Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill, Saha packs off Kaul for a maximum and two boundaries in the very first over. RCB off to a bad start in the first over. GT- 14/0 (1 Over), Saha 14 (6) & Gill 0 (0)

19 May 2022, 19:13 PM Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Siddarth Kaul, Josh Hazlewood

19 May 2022, 19:01 PM GT vs RCB Playing 11 GT: One change, Lockie comes in place of Alzarri. RCB: Sid Kaul replaces Siraj Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami Faf du Plessis: We would have batted too. Looks a bit dry. One change. Sid Kaul comes in for Siraj. We have to win today and Delhi need to lose their game. Games like today brings out characters

19 May 2022, 18:59 PM Toss News! Hardik Pandya wins toss and Gujarat Titans will bat first

19 May 2022, 18:23 PM Will Virat Kohli save RCB from elimination tonight against GT? Virat Kohli has been struggling in the IPL 2022 so far and this clash against the Gujarat Titans can be RCB's last match if they lose. Kohli can also achieve this HUGE milestone.

19 May 2022, 17:49 PM RCB vs GT Probable Playing XI and Dream11 Prediction Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami Checkout the DREAM11 Prediction for RCB vs GT HERE

19 May 2022, 17:28 PM Fantasy XI hints RCB vs GT Still confused who to pick and who to drop in your fantasy teams for today's IPL 2022 game between RCB and GT. Check out our prediction here.

19 May 2022, 17:22 PM RCB vs GT Predicted XI RCB Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood. Gujarat Titans Probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami.