RCB VS GT Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Titans Eye Win Against Rajat Patidar's Team
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans cricket Live Score: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 match will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
RCB VS GT Live score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be challenging Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 14th game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Under the leadership of Rajat Patidar, the Bangalore-based franchise will play their first home game after winning two consecutive games and starting their IPL campaign on a high. Shubman Gill led Gujarat Titans on the other hand, suffered a loss in their opening game of the season but bounced back well to secure a win in their second match.
RCB squad: Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Lungisani Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee, Yash Dayal.
GT squad: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Sherfane Rutherford, Glenn Phillips, Nishant Sindhu, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Arshad Khan, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Karim Janat, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gerald Coetzee, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Ishant Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan.
RCB vs GT IPL 2025 Live Score: Pitch Conditions Favor Big Runs
The pitch at Chinnaswamy is expected to be a typical Bengaluru surface, known for producing high-scoring games. With a dry, brown pitch, teams can expect runs to flow, but spinners might also extract some bite off the surface, making for an interesting battle between bat and ball.
RCB vs GT IPL 2025 Live Score: RCB’s Home Advantage at Chinnaswamy
RCB heads into the match with a solid record at their home ground, Chinnaswamy, where they’ve managed to win back-to-back games to start the season. This home advantage could be crucial against Gujarat Titans, who will face the daunting challenge of handling the deafening crowd and the high-pressure conditions of Bengaluru’s iconic venue.
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverge of IPL 2025 match RCB vs GT. For over-by-over updates stay tuned with Zee News.
