RCB VS GT Live score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be challenging Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 14th game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Under the leadership of Rajat Patidar, the Bangalore-based franchise will play their first home game after winning two consecutive games and starting their IPL campaign on a high. Shubman Gill led Gujarat Titans on the other hand, suffered a loss in their opening game of the season but bounced back well to secure a win in their second match.

RCB squad: Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Lungisani Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee, Yash Dayal.

GT squad: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Sherfane Rutherford, Glenn Phillips, Nishant Sindhu, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Arshad Khan, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Karim Janat, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gerald Coetzee, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Ishant Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan.