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NewsCricketRCB vs GT Live Score Updates: Shubman Gill vs Bhuvneshwar kumar the key battle
IPL FINAL 2026 RCB VS GT

RCB vs GT Live Score Updates: Shubman Gill vs Bhuvneshwar kumar the key battle

RCB vs GT Live Score Updates: The IPL 2026 season reaches its grand finale on Sunday, May 31, as Royal Challengers Bengaluru lock horns with Gujarat Titans at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

 

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: May 31, 2026, 12:00 PM IST|Source:
  • This summit clash brings together arguably the two most complete sides of IPL 2026.
  • Fans in India can catch all the action live on the Star Sports Network.
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RCB vs GT Live Score Updates
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RCB vs GT Live Score Updates:  The IPL 2026 season reaches its grand finale on Sunday, May 31, as Royal Challengers Bengaluru lock horns with Gujarat Titans at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The toss is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST, with the first ball rolling at 7:30 PM IST.

How to Watch | Broadcast & Streaming Details
Fans in India can catch all the action live on the Star Sports Network. For those preferring online streaming, the match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

The Road to the Final
This summit clash brings together arguably the two most complete sides of IPL 2026. Both RCB and GT were remarkably consistent through the league stage, each finishing with 18 points and claiming the top two positions on the standings. RCB edged out GT for the top spot owing to a superior net run rate. In the knockout rounds, RCB defeated GT in Qualifier 1 to secure their place in the final directly, while GT bounced back impressively by beating Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 to earn their berth.

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RCB Predicted Playing XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam | Impact Sub: Romario Shepherd

GT Predicted Playing XI: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Nishant Sandhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj | Impact Sub: Rahul Tewatia

Full Squads
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk/vc), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Philip Salt, Abhinandan Singh, Swapnil Singh, Jordan Cox, Kanishk Chouhan, Jacob Duffy, Richard Gleeson, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Mangesh Yadav, Satvik Deswal

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Kumar Kushagra, Shahrukh Khan, Glenn Phillips, Rashid Khan (vc), Manav Suthar, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Ishant Sharma, Jason Holder, Luke Wood, Sai Sudharsan, Connor Esterhuizen, Anuj Rawat, Jayant Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Arshad Khan, Ashok Sharma, Gurnoor Brar

 

31 May 2026
11:52 IST

RCB vs GT Live Score: Both chasing their second title

Both franchises are chasing their second IPL title. RCB famously ended an 18-year trophy drought last season, while GT are looking to recreate the magic of their debut season in 2022, when they lifted the title under Hardik Pandya's captaincy.

11:49 IST

RCB vs GT Live Score: GT took a longer route to Final

RCB edged out GT for the top spot owing to a superior net run rate. In the knockout rounds, RCB defeated GT in Qualifier 1 to secure their place in the final directly, while GT bounced back impressively by beating Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 to earn their berth.

11:06 IST

RCB vs GT Live Score: RCB leads 2-1 this year

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and 2022 title winners Gujarat Titans have already faced each other three times this season. RCB has won 2 games out of three.

11:05 IST

RCB vs GT Live Score: Key battlle: Gill vs Bhuvi

Shubman Gill enters the final as GT's most important batter and their best hope of providing a strong foundation at the top. The problem is that the bowler waiting for him, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, has made a habit of dismissing him throughout their IPL history. The numbers are startling. In 79 deliveries faced against Bhuvneshwar across his IPL career, Gill has scored just 80 runs at a dismal average of 13.33 and has been dismissed six times.

 

11:04 IST

RCB vs GT Live Score Updates: High summit clash

The IPL 2026 season reaches its grand finale on Sunday, May 31, as Royal Challengers Bengaluru lock horns with Gujarat Titans at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

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About the Author
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Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, ... Read more

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