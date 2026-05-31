RCB vs GT Live Score Updates: Shubman Gill vs Bhuvneshwar kumar the key battle

RCB vs GT Live Score Updates: The IPL 2026 season reaches its grand finale on Sunday, May 31, as Royal Challengers Bengaluru lock horns with Gujarat Titans at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The toss is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST, with the first ball rolling at 7:30 PM IST.

How to Watch | Broadcast & Streaming Details

Fans in India can catch all the action live on the Star Sports Network. For those preferring online streaming, the match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

The Road to the Final

This summit clash brings together arguably the two most complete sides of IPL 2026. Both RCB and GT were remarkably consistent through the league stage, each finishing with 18 points and claiming the top two positions on the standings. RCB edged out GT for the top spot owing to a superior net run rate. In the knockout rounds, RCB defeated GT in Qualifier 1 to secure their place in the final directly, while GT bounced back impressively by beating Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 to earn their berth.

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RCB Predicted Playing XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam | Impact Sub: Romario Shepherd

GT Predicted Playing XI: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Nishant Sandhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj | Impact Sub: Rahul Tewatia

Full Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk/vc), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Philip Salt, Abhinandan Singh, Swapnil Singh, Jordan Cox, Kanishk Chouhan, Jacob Duffy, Richard Gleeson, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Mangesh Yadav, Satvik Deswal

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Kumar Kushagra, Shahrukh Khan, Glenn Phillips, Rashid Khan (vc), Manav Suthar, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Ishant Sharma, Jason Holder, Luke Wood, Sai Sudharsan, Connor Esterhuizen, Anuj Rawat, Jayant Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Arshad Khan, Ashok Sharma, Gurnoor Brar