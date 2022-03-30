RCB vs KKR IPL 2022 Live cricket score and updates: KKR on backfoot as they lose 6 quick wickets

30 March 2022, 20:35 PM
GONE!
RCB all over Kolkata Knight Riders as they loose Sam Billings now. Billings was soaking the pressure of 3 dot balls and tried to take on Harshal Patel in the 4th delivery but couldn't get enough power to clear the rope. Virat Kohli takes an easy catch at mid-on.
KKR- 83/7 (12 Overs), Russell 10 (8)
30 March 2022, 20:32 PM
Russell in the middle
Andre Russell along side Sam Billings have a huge task up their sleeves as KKR are down to 6 wickets in just 11 overs. RCB not giving the Kolkata batters any easy pickings.
KKR- 83/6 (11 Overs), Billings 14 (11) & Russell 10 (8)
30 March 2022, 20:22 PM
TWO-IN-TWO for HASARANGA!
Wanindu Hasaranga takes two wickets in two balls as he knocks over Sheldon Jackson stumps. Beaten by the googly, Jackson goes for a duck. KKR in DEEP trouble now as Andre Russell walks in at number 8. Hasaranga will be on a hattrick when he bowls the next over.
KKR- 67/9 (9 Overs), Billings 10 (7)
30 March 2022, 20:10 PM
Narine GONE!
Sunil Narine depart for 12 off 8 balls bowled by Hasaranga caught by Akash Deep, Sheldon Jackson walks in at number 7. He has to carry KKR to a commanding total now as there is not much batting left after him.
KKR- 67/5 (8.5 Overs), Billings 10 (7)
30 March 2022, 20:04 PM
SKIPPER GONE!
HUGE BLOW for KKR as skipper Shreyas Iyer departs for 13 off 10 balls. Wanindu Hasaranga strikes, Shreyas caught by du Plessis. Bad decision from Shreyas to take on the tossed up ball, gets caught in the trap.
KKR- 46/4 (7 Overs)
30 March 2022, 20:00 PM
OUT!
KKR loose 3 wickets inside 6 overs as Nitish Rana departs for 10 runs off 5 balls. Akash Deep gets his second wicket of the night as Rana tries to take him on but miscues the shot badly.
Nitish Rana 10 (5) CAUGHT by David Willey BOWLED by Akash Deep.
KKR- 44/3 (6 Overs), Shreyas Iyer 12 (7)
30 March 2022, 19:49 PM
RAHANE GONE!
Ajinkya Rahane goes for the kill but fells short straight to the fielder at square-leg. Mohammed Siraj gets his first wicket of the match as KKR loose both their openers. Rahane gone 9 off 10.
KKR- 32/2 (5 Overs), Shreyas Iyer 11 (6)
30 March 2022, 19:42 PM
OUT!
Venkatesh Iyer GONE! Akash Deep gets the wicket for RCB caught and bowled Iyer. Kolkata Knight Riders were off to a slow start and now they loose a wicket as RCB get their first wicket.
KKR- 14/1 (3.1), Rahane 3 (5)
30 March 2022, 19:19 PM
HERE WE GO!
Left and Right-hand combination of Venkatesh Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane open the batting for Kolkata Knight Riders. Left-arm fast bowler David Willey into the attack for RCB.
KKR- 4/0 (1 Over), V Iyer 3 (3) & Rahane 1 (3)
30 March 2022, 19:08 PM
Teams
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy
30 March 2022, 19:07 PM
Toss
RCB have won the toss and they have opted to bowl first against KKR.