RCB vs KKR IPL 2022 live cricket score and updates Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match 6 live

Seeking to consolidate their position after a winning start, Kolkata Knight Riders will have their task cut out as they take on a determined Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) in DY Patil, Stadium on Wednesday (March 30). The two outfits head into the game on the back of contrasting results.

While the Shreyas Iyer-led KKR humbled defending champions Chennai Super Kings by six wickets, Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered a five-wicket loss to Punjab Kings, despite posting a 200-plus score.

For RCB, skipper Faf Du Plessis is in prime form after he made a scintillating 57-ball 88 and would like to continue in the same vein. Opener Anuj Rawat was unable to capitalise on a good start and would be aiming for consistency.

Unburdened by the captaincy pressure, Virat Kohli made a statement and played with more intent against Punjab. He will definitely look to rediscover his glorious touch and continue to torment the opposition bowlers like he did during his prime. Wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik also played a significant cameo and his role would be crucial once again, if RCB have to set or chase a big total.

For KKR, they ticked all the boxes in their lung-opener against CSK and they would be hoping that they can repeat their performance. The biggest positive for KKR was Ajinkya Rahane finding his mojo and scoring runs. Although all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer managed only 16 runs in the first game, he is capable of pummelling any attack into submission