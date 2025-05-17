LIVE RCB vs KKR IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as IPL 2025 resumes after a 10-day break due to India-Pakistan border tensions. A win for RCB could secure a top-two finish and eliminate KKR from playoff contention. The match marks Virat Kohli’s first appearance since retiring from Tests, adding to the Chinnaswamy buzz. While RCB sit second, KKR need consecutive wins and favourable results to stay alive. Patidar’s form and fitness remain a concern for RCB, while Andre Russell has regained touch for KKR. Both teams contend with player absences, with weather and pitch conditions potentially affecting the outcome.

Full Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Anrich Nortje, Mayank Markande, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Spencer Johnson, Moeen Ali, Quinton de Kock, Venkatesh Iyer, Rovman Powell, Chetan Sakariya

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Liam Livingstone, Swapnil Singh, Philip Salt, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh, Nuwan Thushara, Josh Hazlewood

