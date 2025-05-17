LIVE | RCB vs KKR Score, IPL 2025: Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru Face Ajinkya Rahane's Kolkata Knight Riders – Toss, Pitch, Playing XI, Live Streaming
RCB vs KKR (Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Kolkata Knight Riders) Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025 56th Match: Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru Face Ajinkya Rahane's Kolkata Knight Riders at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Toss at 7 PM IST, match starts at 7:30 PM IST. Follow for live updates, toss result, playing 11, pitch report, Dream11 prediction, fantasy tips, full scorecard, and result.
LIVE RCB vs KKR IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as IPL 2025 resumes after a 10-day break due to India-Pakistan border tensions. A win for RCB could secure a top-two finish and eliminate KKR from playoff contention. The match marks Virat Kohli’s first appearance since retiring from Tests, adding to the Chinnaswamy buzz. While RCB sit second, KKR need consecutive wins and favourable results to stay alive. Patidar’s form and fitness remain a concern for RCB, while Andre Russell has regained touch for KKR. Both teams contend with player absences, with weather and pitch conditions potentially affecting the outcome.
Full Squads
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Anrich Nortje, Mayank Markande, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Spencer Johnson, Moeen Ali, Quinton de Kock, Venkatesh Iyer, Rovman Powell, Chetan Sakariya
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Liam Livingstone, Swapnil Singh, Philip Salt, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh, Nuwan Thushara, Josh Hazlewood
RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 LIVE: Kohli’s Focus; Runs Over Reverence
Despite the tributes, Kohli is expected to stay locked in. With RCB chasing playoff qualification, the veteran may unleash his best T20 form yet.
RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 LIVE: Spotlight on Virat Kohli
Recently retired from Test cricket, Virat Kohli returns as the emotional focal point. Fans plan to wear white to honour his red-ball legacy at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 LIVE: Match Details
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to resume today, Saturday, May 17, with a high-stakes match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 LIVE: Hello
Hello & welcome to the live coverage of RCB vs KKR, stay tuned with Zee News for score-by-score updates.
