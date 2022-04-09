9 April 2022, 19:37 PM
MI begin innings!
It is a slow start for MI vs RCB after they were asked to bat first. Rohit however gets a boundary in the second over with an on drive. MI needs his runs big time.
MI 6/0 after 2 overs
9 April 2022, 19:04 PM
Teams:
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Ramandeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj
9 April 2022, 18:58 PM
Toss News
RCB opt to field first after winning toss.
Big news: Maxwell is back in RCB XI
9 April 2022, 17:28 PM
Hello and welcome to our coverage of IPL 2022 Match between MI and RCB. Going to be tough for MI who have not won anything this season vs an in-form RCB.
