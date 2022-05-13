A very important game for both RCB and Punjab Kings as both of these sides will be looking to win this game in order to strengthen their position in the tournament.

RCB sit in a more comfortable position, with 14 points from 12 games. They need two more wins to guarantee their spot in not only top 4 but also in top 2.

Punjab, on the other hand, need to win all their 3 remaining games to ensure they finish with 16 points and other results also fall in their favour.

All eyes will be on Virat Kohli as well. The RCB No. 3 has been struggling for runs in IPL 2022, with 3 golden ducks already to his name.