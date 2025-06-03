RCB: 13/0 (1) | LIVE | RCB Vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Final Cricket Score And Updates: Virat Kohli & Phil Salt Start For Bengaluru
RCB Vs PBKS (Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings) Live Cricket Score and Updates, RCB Vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final: Punjab Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
LIVE RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final: The stage is set at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) face off in an electrifying IPL 2025 final. Both franchises chase a maiden IPL crown after 17 years of heartbreak, desperate to end their trophy drought. Will Virat Kohli finally lift the elusive IPL trophy, or will Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings script an underdog fairy tale? Expect explosive batting, fierce bowling battles, and nail-biting moments in a high-scoring thriller that promises unforgettable joy — or crushing heartbreak. Stay tuned!
Full Squads:
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Tim Seifert, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Blessing Muzarabani, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh
Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash
RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final: Phil Salt Departs
A massive swipe, but it's gone nowhere in terms of distance, very high and towards mid-on - Shreyas back-tracked, got into an excellent position and that allowed him to stay still under the ball, takes it with ease, and the celebrations begin in the Punjab camp.
RCB: 19/1 (2)
RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final: Playing XI, Punjab Kings
Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final: Playing XI, Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood
RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final: Captain's End
Patidar: We were also going to bowl. Pitch looks hard, will try to put a good score and put them under pressure. Till now we've played good cricket. It's just another game for us. It's a big stage but as I said it's just another away game for us. Same team. Pitch is looking good. I think it's a flat track, a mix of red and black soil.
Iyer: We're going to bowl. Only want to give positive signs to my mind and body. It's an amazing day. Crowd is electrifying. All we have to do is come here and cherish. Boys are in brilliant shape and mindset. All we spoke about in the team meeting is the more calm you are, the better. Nerves are fine. I won't say it's just like another game. It's the final and we're going to play like a final. Tremendous feeling just thinking about lifting the trophy. Same team.
RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final: Toss Update
Punjab Kings win the toss, elect to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Final of IPL 2025.
RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final: Closing Ceremony Has Started
Closing ceremony of IPL 2025 has started at Ahmedabad ahead of much much-anticipated Clash between PBKS & RCB.
RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final: Head-to-Head: RCB vs PBKS
The rivalry between RCB and PBKS has always been competitive and entertaining. Here's how they stack up:
Total Matches Played: 36
Wins by RCB: 18
Wins by PBKS: 18
RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final: Josh Hazlewood: Purple Cap Contender
Hazlewood, with 21 wickets, threatens PBKS batsmen and can be a game-changer with his disciplined bowling in pressure IPL finals.
RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final: Punjab's Spin Sensation
Yuzvendra Chahal is a doubtful starter, but PBKS have a good back-up in Harpreet Brar. The rest of the Punjab players are available.
RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final: Phil Salt Returns For Final Clash
Phil Salt's availability for the IPL 2025 final against the Punjab Kings was under a threat. As he left after the qualifier 1, flying to the UK to attend the birth of his child, However, Salt returned to Ahmedabad early Tuesday morning, just hours before the final.
RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final: Phil Salt In IPL 2025
Salt has been a pivotal player for RCB this season, amassing 387 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 175.90 and an average of 35.18. His presence at the top order, alongside Virat Kohli, has been instrumental in RCB's journey to the final.
RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final: How to Watch IPL 2025 Live
Catch the RCB vs PBKS IPL final live at 7:30 PM on June 3, 2025, from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad a historic cricketing spectacle.
RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final: Tim David’s Injury
David’s hamstring injury clouds RCB’s finishing strategy. If fit, he could replace Liam Livingstone and bolster RCB’s power-hitting.
RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final: High Stakes for Both Captains
Shreyas Iyer aims for his second IPL title as captain, while Patidar looks to continue his leadership impact for RCB’s first-ever IPL win.
RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final: No Result Scenario
If the match is washed out on both days, the team that finished higher in the league stage standings will be declared the IPL 2025 champion. In this case, Punjab Kings, having topped the league table, would be awarded the title.
RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final: What Happens If Rain Disrupts the Final?
Extra Time Provision: On the scheduled match day, up to 120 minutes of additional time is allocated to accommodate weather-related delays.
Reserve Day: If the match cannot be completed today, it will continue on the reserve day, June 4.
RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final: Weather Watch
Low rain risk on match day, but a reserve day is set for uninterrupted IPL 2025 final action.
RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final: High-Scoring Venue
Known for big totals, teams batting first often score 200+ here. The final pitch offers mixed soil favoring both batsmen and bowlers.
RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final: Punjab Kings’ Cinderella Story of IPL 2025
PBKS revived hopes with a coach-captain duo fostering local talent, breaking an 11-year playoff drought and chasing glory against all odds.
RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final: Virat Kohli’s Quest for IPL Glory
Kohli seeks his first IPL title after eight consecutive 500+ run seasons, aiming to crown a monumental 12-month career with IPL success.
RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final: RCB, PBKS, and Delhi Capitals
Known as IPL's “Holy Trinity” for their long wait, only one team will exit the trinity after this final, ending years of heartbreak.
RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Live: The Battle For 18 Years Of Wait
RCB and PBKS, IPL's original teams, have yet to lift the trophy. One will break their 17-year drought in this nail-biting final in Ahmedabad.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the biggest match of IPL 2025, the final between Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings. For over-by-over updates stay tuned with Zee News.
