RCB: 13/0 (1) | LIVE | RCB Vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Final Cricket Score And Updates: Virat Kohli & Phil Salt Start For Bengaluru

LIVE RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final: The stage is set at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) face off in an electrifying IPL 2025 final. Both franchises chase a maiden IPL crown after 17 years of heartbreak, desperate to end their trophy drought. Will Virat Kohli finally lift the elusive IPL trophy, or will Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings script an underdog fairy tale? Expect explosive batting, fierce bowling battles, and nail-biting moments in a high-scoring thriller that promises unforgettable joy — or crushing heartbreak. Stay tuned!

Full Squads:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Tim Seifert, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Blessing Muzarabani, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh

Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash

