LIVE | RCB Vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Final Live Cricket Score And Updates: Will Rain Play A Spoilsport?
RCB Vs PBKS (Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings) Live Cricket Score and Updates, RCB Vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final: Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru Face Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad. All eyes will be on players like Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Jitesh Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh. Toss at 7 PM IST, match starts at 7:30 PM IST. Follow for live updates, toss result, playing 11, pitch report, Dream11 prediction, fantasy tips, full scorecard, and result.
LIVE RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final: The stage is set at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) face off in an electrifying IPL 2025 final. Both franchises chase a maiden IPL crown after 17 years of heartbreak, desperate to end their trophy drought. Will Virat Kohli finally lift the elusive IPL trophy, or will Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings script an underdog fairy tale? Expect explosive batting, fierce bowling battles, and nail-biting moments in a high-scoring thriller that promises unforgettable joy — or crushing heartbreak. Stay tuned!
Full Squads:
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Tim Seifert, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Blessing Muzarabani, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh
Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash
RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final: Virat Kohli’s Quest for IPL Glory
Kohli seeks his first IPL title after eight consecutive 500+ run seasons, aiming to crown a monumental 12-month career with IPL success.
RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final: RCB, PBKS, and Delhi Capitals
Known as IPL's “Holy Trinity” for their long wait, only one team will exit the trinity after this final, ending years of heartbreak.
RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Live: The Battle For 18 Years Of Wait
RCB and PBKS, IPL's original teams, have yet to lift the trophy. One will break their 17-year drought in this nail-biting final in Ahmedabad.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the biggest match of IPL 2025, the final between Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings. For over-by-over updates stay tuned with Zee News.
