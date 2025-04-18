Live Cricket Score | RCB VS PBKS, IPL 2025 Updates: Bengaluru, Punjab Aim To Continue Winning Run
RCB VS PBKS (Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings) Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 34th match of the IPL 2025 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST, with the match starting at 7:30 PM IST on Friday, April 18.
Both sides are heading into Friday's match after registering impressive victories. RCB thrashed Rajasthan Royals by 9 wickets in their last match while Punjab Kings registered a sensational comeback win over Kolkata Knight Riders in Mullanpur in a low-scoring thriller.
RCB and PBKS are currently lying at the third and fourth spot in the points league with four wins each from six matches and separated only by net run rate. The winner will move up to ten points - level with Delhi Capitals at the top.
Squads For RCB VS PBKS IPL 2025 Match
Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Josh Inglis, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey, Pyla Avinash, Musheer Khan, Harnoor Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Aaron Hardie, Vishnu Vinod, Marcus Stoinis
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal, Devdutt Padikkal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Swastik Chikara, Mohit Rathee, Nuwan Thushara, Romario Shepherd, Lungi Ngidi
RCB vs PBKS Live Score IPL 2025: RCB eye redemption at home after back-to-back losses
Despite being unbeaten away, RCB are winless at the Chinnaswamy in IPL 2025, making this clash crucial to restore their home dominance.
