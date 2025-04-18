Live Cricket Score | RCB VS PBKS, IPL 2025 Updates: Bengaluru, Punjab Aim To Continue Winning Run

RCB VS PBKS IPL 2025 Live: Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 34th match of the IPL 2025 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Both sides are heading into Friday's match after registering impressive victories. RCB thrashed Rajasthan Royals by 9 wickets in their last match while Punjab Kings registered a sensational comeback win over Kolkata Knight Riders in Mullanpur in a low-scoring thriller.

RCB and PBKS are currently lying at the third and fourth spot in the points league with four wins each from six matches and separated only by net run rate. The winner will move up to ten points - level with Delhi Capitals at the top.



Squads For RCB VS PBKS IPL 2025 Match

Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Josh Inglis, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey, Pyla Avinash, Musheer Khan, Harnoor Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Aaron Hardie, Vishnu Vinod, Marcus Stoinis

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal, Devdutt Padikkal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Swastik Chikara, Mohit Rathee, Nuwan Thushara, Romario Shepherd, Lungi Ngidi