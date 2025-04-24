RCB Vs RR Live Cricket Score And Updates, IPL 2025 42nd T20 Match: Rajat Patidar Vs Riyan Parag

RCB VS RR IPL 2025 Live: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to host the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 42 of IPL 2025 at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 23. With the tournament entering its final stretch, both teams are approaching this fixture with contrasting goals RCB are eyeing the playoffs while RR are fighting to keep their hopes alive.

RCB have had a strong run so far this season, winning five of their eight matches. Currently placed third in the points table, the Rajat Patidar-led side is inching closer to securing a spot in the top four. In their last outing against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on April 20, RCB produced a commanding seven-wicket win. Chasing a target of 158, the team’s chase was anchored by a spectacular opening stand between Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal, both of whom looked in fine touch.

While RCB look to maintain their momentum, Rajasthan Royals are under immense pressure. Sitting in eighth position with just two wins from eight matches, RR have reached a stage where every match is a do-or-die contest. Although they showed promise with a brief winning streak in the middle phase of the tournament, they failed to sustain that momentum and are now in a tight corner. The equation is simple for RR win every game from here to stand a chance at qualifying for the playoffs.

RCB vs RR Full Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethel, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee

Rajasthan Royals: Riyan Parag (c), Sanju Samson, Shubham Dubey, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Rana, Kunal Singh Rathore, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Ashok Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Sandeep Sharma, Maheesh Theekshana, Yudhvir Singh.