RCB vs SRH IPL 2022 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Kane Williamson wins toss, Hyderabad to bowl first

Follow LIVE score and updates from Match 36 of IPL 2022 between SRH and RCB 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, April 23, 2022 - 19:08
Comments |
Source: Twitter

Umran Malik's raw pace and Bhuvneshwar Kumar's consistency will be put to test against Dinesh Karthik's explosive batting and the finesse of Faf du Plessis when Sunrisers Hyderabad clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, in Mumbai on Saturday.

Malik has caught everyone's attention with his fiery deliveries this season. His tearway pace has even troubled established batters such as Shreyas Iyer.

Alongside senior teammate Bhuvneshwar, the 22-year-old formed a match-winning partnership to defeat Punjab Kings by seven-wickets in their previous outing.

Sunrisers, who are targeting a top-4 position, also have yorker-specialist T Natarajan and South African Marco Jansen in their ranks. Jansen has also been able to tease batters with his angles and variations.

With inputs from PTI

23 April 2022, 19:03 PM

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

23 April 2022, 19:01 PM

Toss News!

Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and have opted to field

23 April 2022, 17:49 PM

Hello and welcome to live coverage of match 36 of IPL 2022 between RCB abd SRH!

Stay tuned for more updates!

