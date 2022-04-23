23 April 2022, 19:03 PM
Teams:
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan
23 April 2022, 19:01 PM
Toss News!
Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and have opted to field
23 April 2022, 17:49 PM
Hello and welcome to live coverage of match 36 of IPL 2022 between RCB abd SRH!
Stay tuned for more updates!