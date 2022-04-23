हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
RCB vs SRH IPL 2022 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Kane Williamson's Hyderabad vs Faf du Plessis' Bangalore

Umran Malik's raw pace and Bhuvneshwar Kumar's consistency will be put to test against Dinesh Karthik's explosive batting and the finesse of Faf du Plessis when Sunrisers Hyderabad clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, in Mumbai on Saturday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, April 23, 2022 - 17:49
Source: Twitter

Malik has caught everyone's attention with his fiery deliveries this season. His tearway pace has even troubled established batters such as Shreyas Iyer.

Alongside senior teammate Bhuvneshwar, the 22-year-old formed a match-winning partnership to defeat Punjab Kings by seven-wickets in their previous outing.

Sunrisers, who are targeting a top-4 position, also have yorker-specialist T Natarajan and South African Marco Jansen in their ranks. Jansen has also been able to tease batters with his angles and variations.

With inputs from PTI

23 April 2022, 17:49 PM

Hello and welcome to live coverage of match 36 of IPL 2022 between RCB abd SRH!

Stay tuned for more updates!

