Live Cricket Score | RCB vs SRH, IPL 2025 Updates: Rajat’s Bengaluru Face Cummins’ Hyderabad

RCB vs SRH (Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad) LIVE: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have secured their 10th playoff berth in the IPL, marking the third-highest number of playoff appearances in the tournament's history. As they aim for a top-two finish, RCB is set to face the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a crucial match. Originally scheduled at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, the fixture has been relocated to the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow due to persistent rain and a yellow alert in Bengaluru.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad still have plenty to play for. They are officially out of the tournament & can only perform to end on a good note and prepare for their next season. Though their season has had ups and downs, they will look to bounce back and apply lessons learned earlier in the tournament as they face Bengaluru in a critical contest.

Squads For RCB VS SRH IPL 2025 Match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Blessing Muzarabani, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Liam Livingstone, Swapnil Singh, Philip Salt, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Nuwan Thushara

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga, Mohammed Shami, Atharva Taide, Sachin Baby, Abhinav Manohar, Simarjeet Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Travis Head, Wiaan Mulder, Rahul Chahar, Smaran Ravichandran