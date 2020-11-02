RCB vs DC Live Updates, IPL 2020 Match 55: Shreyas Iyer wins toss, opts to bowl

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Match 55 of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL). Today, Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals in Abu Dhabi.

RCB are currently standing at the second position in the IPL 2020 points table with 14 points following seven wins from 13 matches.Delhi, on the other hand, are placed just behind Bangalore with same number of wins due to lower net run rate.

Whoevever wins the clash will secure a playoff berth, while the losing team will hope SRH slump to defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians in their final fixture to make the cut. In fact, the winning team will also ensure a Top-Two finish, which will provide them with a couple of chances of making it to the finals.

While Bangalore are heading into the clash on the back of three successive defeats- against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, DC too are coming after suffering four losses in a row - against Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders, SRH and MI.

In the previous encounter between the two sides this season, the Delhi franchise had defeated Kohli's franchise by 59 runs at the Dubai International Stadium on October 5.

The two teams have met each other in a total of 24 matches so far, with Bangalore clinch wins in 14 matches as opposed to Delhi Capitals' eight victories.

Here are the live updates: