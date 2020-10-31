हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
RCB vs SRH Live Updates, IPL 2020 Match 52: David Warner wins toss, opts to bowl

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Match 52 of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Today, Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad in Sharjah.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, October 31, 2020 - 19:32
Image Credits: Twitter/@IPL

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Match 52 of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Today, Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad in Sharjah.

RCB are standing at the second spot in the IPL 2020 points table with seven victories from 12 matches. SRH, on the other hand, are languishing down at the seventh place with five wins in hand.

While the Bangalore franchise will come into the clash after slumping to a five-wicket defeat at the hands of defending champions Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi, Sunrisers are heading into the match on the back of a convincing 88-run win against Delhi Capitals.

Earlier,Yuzvendra Chahal's three-wicket haul helped RCB beat SRH by 10 runs despite a half-century by Jonny Bairstow in the previous encounter between the two teams this season on September 21. 

Talking about the head-to-head record, the two teams have faced each other in a total of 15 IPL matches so far and Sunrisers Hyderabad are leading the rivalry with eight victories.

Here are the live updates:

 

31 October 2020, 19:32 PM

Devdutt Padikkal and Josh Philippe have walked down the crease to begin RCB's innings. Sandeep Sharma to open the proceedings for the SRH.

31 October 2020, 19:17 PM

If RCB clinch the win today, they will become the second team after Mumbai Indians to qualify for IPL 2020 playoffs. Meanwhile, a loss for SRH will put them out of the playoffs’ race.

31 October 2020, 19:14 PM

RCB have made two changes in their Playing XI. Navdeep Saini is fit and replaces Shivam Dube, while Isuru Udana returns to replace Dale Steyn. Meanwhile, Sunrisers have made just one change in their Playing XI for the tie. Vijay Shankar is out of the clash with hamstring injury and as a result, Wriddhiman Saha comes in. 

 

31 October 2020, 19:12 PM

LINEUPS:

RCB Playing XI: Josh Philippe, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal.

SRH Playing XI: David Warner (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

31 October 2020, 19:10 PM

SRH win the toss, opt to bowl against RCB !

31 October 2020, 19:10 PM

SRH win the toss, opt to bowl against RCB !

31 October 2020, 18:57 PM

The toss for the second tie between SRH and RCB of the season will take place shortly.

