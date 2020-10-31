RCB vs SRH Live Updates, IPL 2020 Match 52: David Warner wins toss, opts to bowl

31 October 2020, 19:32 PM
Devdutt Padikkal and Josh Philippe have walked down the crease to begin RCB's innings. Sandeep Sharma to open the proceedings for the SRH.
31 October 2020, 19:17 PM
If RCB clinch the win today, they will become the second team after Mumbai Indians to qualify for IPL 2020 playoffs. Meanwhile, a loss for SRH will put them out of the playoffs’ race.
31 October 2020, 19:14 PM
RCB have made two changes in their Playing XI. Navdeep Saini is fit and replaces Shivam Dube, while Isuru Udana returns to replace Dale Steyn. Meanwhile, Sunrisers have made just one change in their Playing XI for the tie. Vijay Shankar is out of the clash with hamstring injury and as a result, Wriddhiman Saha comes in.
31 October 2020, 19:12 PM
LINEUPS:
RCB Playing XI: Josh Philippe, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal.
SRH Playing XI: David Warner (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan
31 October 2020, 19:10 PM
SRH win the toss, opt to bowl against RCB !
31 October 2020, 19:10 PM
31 October 2020, 18:57 PM
The toss for the second tie between SRH and RCB of the season will take place shortly.