RCB vs SRH Live Updates, IPL 2020 Match 52: David Warner wins toss, opts to bowl

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Match 52 of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Today, Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad in Sharjah.

RCB are standing at the second spot in the IPL 2020 points table with seven victories from 12 matches. SRH, on the other hand, are languishing down at the seventh place with five wins in hand.

While the Bangalore franchise will come into the clash after slumping to a five-wicket defeat at the hands of defending champions Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi, Sunrisers are heading into the match on the back of a convincing 88-run win against Delhi Capitals.

Earlier,Yuzvendra Chahal's three-wicket haul helped RCB beat SRH by 10 runs despite a half-century by Jonny Bairstow in the previous encounter between the two teams this season on September 21.

Talking about the head-to-head record, the two teams have faced each other in a total of 15 IPL matches so far and Sunrisers Hyderabad are leading the rivalry with eight victories.

