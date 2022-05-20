हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
RR vs CSK IPL 2022 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: CSK lose third wicket, Moeen Ali stands firm

Follow LIVE score and updates from Match 68 of IPL 2022 between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings on our LIVE blog here

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, May 20, 2022 - 20:23
Source: Twitter

Having gone off the boil in the last few games, Jos Buttler would be eagerly waiting to pounce on an inexperienced Chennai Super Kings attack in order to clinch a play-off berth for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL here on Friday.

A win will take Sanju Samson's men to 18 points and help them steer clear of any permutations or combinations for a top-four finish. In fact a win will ensure a top-two finish for Royals as they will then enjoy a superior Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.304 compared to Lucknow Super Giants' +0.251.

In this backdrop, Royals would like to turn the heat on a lacklustre CSK, who can turn out to be 'party poopers' in their final game. To prevent that, Buttler, who is currently leading the batters' chart with 627 runs, will need to do better than register scores of 22, 30, 7, 2 -- his contribution in the last four games.

With PTI inputs

20 May 2022, 20:02 PM

OUT!

Devon Conway LBW by R Ashwin. RR finally get a wicket and calm down the momentum after CSK's fiery start to the innings. Moeen Ali, the danger man for RR still in the middle batting with over a strike rate of 250.0.

CSK- 86/2 (7.4 Overs), Moeen 66 (26) & Jagadeesan 1 (1)

20 May 2022, 19:56 PM

Moeen Ali on FIRE!

Moeen Ali crosses the half-century mark in just 19 balls as he smashed RR bowlers all over the park. The left-hander has smacked 5 fours and a maximum from that Boult over.

CSK- 75/1 (6 Overs), Moeen 59 (21) & Conway 14 (9)

FACT: It's the second fastest fifty in the history of IPL.

20 May 2022, 19:36 PM

CSK RECOVER!

Chennai Super Kings recover after losing Ruturaj Gaikwad early with Moeen Ali and Devon Conway in the middle. Prasidh Krishna and Trent Boult attack the stumps for RR.

CSK- 33/1 (4 Overs), Conway 13 (8) & Moeen 18 (10)

20 May 2022, 19:33 PM

OUT!

Ruturaj Gaikwad 2 (6) GONE caught behind by Sanju Samson bowled Trent Boult. RR get the early wicket they were looking for, CSK lose a big wicket of Gaikwad.

CSK- 2/1 (1 Over), Conway 0 (0)

20 May 2022, 19:28 PM

MS Dhoni BREAKS silence on IPL retirement

The Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni reveals at the age of 40 about his future plans on playing IPL. Read HERE

20 May 2022, 19:06 PM

Playing XI CSK vs RR:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni(w/c), Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Mukesh Choudhary

20 May 2022, 18:26 PM

Toss News!

MS Dhoni wins toss and Chennai Super Kings will bat first

20 May 2022, 18:17 PM

Big game for DC tonight!

Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals have to win tonight to qualify for the IPL 2022 playoffs. To understand the complete playoffs scenario, click here

20 May 2022, 18:16 PM

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 68 of IPL 2022 between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings on our LIVE blog here. 

Stay tuned for more updates.

