20 May 2022, 19:06 PM
Playing XI CSK vs RR:
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni(w/c), Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Mukesh Choudhary
20 May 2022, 18:26 PM
Toss News!
MS Dhoni wins toss and Chennai Super Kings will bat first
20 May 2022, 18:17 PM
Big game for DC tonight!
Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals have to win tonight to qualify for the IPL 2022 playoffs. To understand the complete playoffs scenario, click here.
20 May 2022, 18:16 PM
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 68 of IPL 2022 between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings on our LIVE blog here.
Stay tuned for more updates.