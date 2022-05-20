20 May 2022, 21:17 PM
BUTTLER GONE!
Rajasthan Royals started steady in their chase of 151 runs with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler. CSK were trying to find that early breakthrough with Mukesh Choudhary and Simarjeet Singh. Jos Buttler GONE caught by Moeen Ali bowled by Simarjeet.
RR- 18/1 (2 Overs), Jaiswal 13 (5) & Samson 2 (2)
20 May 2022, 21:00 PM
CSK- 150/6 (20 Overs)
Chennai Super Kings finish at runs after 20 overs as Moeen Ali smashed 93 runs off 57 balls along side MS Dhoni 26 (28) supporting in the end. CSK got the push in the starting but lost wickets in quick succession in the middle due to which they had to play safely. RR bowlers were taken to the cleaners in the starting but they bounced back in the middle of the innings.
20 May 2022, 20:57 PM
Moeen Ali inches close to TON
Moeen Ali inches close to his century as CSK look to score a big total with MS Dhoni and Ali in the middle. Prasidh Krishna comes in to bowl his remaining overs in the end.
CSK- 126/4 (17 Overs), MS Dhoni 14 (21) & Moeen 86 (51)
20 May 2022, 20:30 PM
MSD and Moeen in the middle
MS Dhoni and Moeen Ali in the middle Chennai Super Kings as they look to save wickets and push the paddle in the end overs. Can MSD and Ali guide CSK to a competitive total after losing wickets of their batters cheaply.
CSK- 108/4 (13 Overs), MS Dhoni 6 (11) & Moeen 76 (37)
20 May 2022, 20:28 PM
ANOTHER ONE!
Ambati Rayudu 3 (6) caught by Padikkal bowled by Chahal. CSK lose another as RR gain some momentum as CSK keep losing regular wickets. Spinner Chahal does the job this time.
CSK- 96/4 (11 Overs), Moeen 71 (32) & Dhoni 1 (4)
20 May 2022, 20:12 PM
GONE!
Jagadeesan 1 (4) caught by Riyan Parag bowled by McCoy. CSK still on top as Moeen Ali is still in the middle looking dangerous. Ambati Rayudu joins him in the middle.
CSK- 94/3 (10 Overs), Moeen 70 (31) & Rayudu 3 (5)
20 May 2022, 20:02 PM
OUT!
Devon Conway LBW by R Ashwin. RR finally get a wicket and calm down the momentum after CSK's fiery start to the innings. Moeen Ali, the danger man for RR still in the middle batting with over a strike rate of 250.0.
CSK- 86/2 (7.4 Overs), Moeen 66 (26) & Jagadeesan 1 (1)
20 May 2022, 19:56 PM
Moeen Ali on FIRE!
Moeen Ali crosses the half-century mark in just 19 balls as he smashed RR bowlers all over the park. The left-hander has smacked 5 fours and a maximum from that Boult over.
CSK- 75/1 (6 Overs), Moeen 59 (21) & Conway 14 (9)
FACT: It's the second fastest fifty in the history of IPL.
20 May 2022, 19:36 PM
CSK RECOVER!
Chennai Super Kings recover after losing Ruturaj Gaikwad early with Moeen Ali and Devon Conway in the middle. Prasidh Krishna and Trent Boult attack the stumps for RR.
CSK- 33/1 (4 Overs), Conway 13 (8) & Moeen 18 (10)
20 May 2022, 19:33 PM
OUT!
Ruturaj Gaikwad 2 (6) GONE caught behind by Sanju Samson bowled Trent Boult. RR get the early wicket they were looking for, CSK lose a big wicket of Gaikwad.
CSK- 2/1 (1 Over), Conway 0 (0)
20 May 2022, 19:28 PM
MS Dhoni BREAKS silence on IPL retirement
The Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni reveals at the age of 40 about his future plans on playing IPL.
20 May 2022, 19:06 PM
Playing XI CSK vs RR:
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni(w/c), Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Mukesh Choudhary
20 May 2022, 18:26 PM
Toss News!
MS Dhoni wins toss and Chennai Super Kings will bat first
20 May 2022, 18:17 PM
Big game for DC tonight!
Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals have to win tonight to qualify for the IPL 2022 playoffs.
20 May 2022, 18:16 PM
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 68 of IPL 2022 between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings on our LIVE blog here.
