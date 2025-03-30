LIVE | RR VS CSK Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals Eye 1st Win, Super Kings Aim For Comeback
RR VS CSK (Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings) Live Cricket Score And Updates, IPL 2025: Riyan Parag-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 11th match of IPL 2025 at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The toss will take place at 7 PM IST while RR vs CSK match starts at 7:30 PM IST.
Trending Photos
RR VS CSK Live Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Riyan Parag-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 11th match of IPL 2025 at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.
After back-to-back defeats in the IPL 2025, Rajasthan Royals will look to get their campaign back on track with a win against CSK on Sunday. On the other hand, CSK will also aim for a comeback after their crushing 50-run loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).
Squads For RR VS CSK IPL 2025 Match
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, Shaik Rasheed, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Mukesh Choudhary, Anshul Kamboj, Nathan Ellis, Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag(c), Nitish Rana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhruv Jurel(w), Shubham Dubey, Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kwena Maphaka, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ashok Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi
Stay Tuned With Zee News For Live Updates Of RR VS CSK IPL 2025 Match
RR VS CSK, IPL 2025 Live Score: Squads
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, Shaik Rasheed, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Mukesh Choudhary, Anshul Kamboj, Nathan Ellis, Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shubham Dubey, Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kwena Maphaka, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ashok Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi
RR VS CSK Live Score, IPL 2025: Both Teams Eye Comeback
After back-to-back defeats in the IPL 2025, Rajasthan Royals will look to get their campaign back on track with a win against CSK on Sunday. On the other hand, CSK will also aim for a comeback after their crushing 50-run loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).
RR VS CSK Live Score, IPL 2025: Head-To-Head
Sunday's clash will be the 30th encounter between the two teams. While CSK leads the head-to-head 16-13, Rajasthan Royals have the upper hand in recent meetings, winning three of the last five encounters.
Total Matches Played: 29 - RR: 13 wins, CSK: 16 wins
RR VS CSK, IPL 2025 Live Score: Where To Watch?
Live streaming of the Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. The RR vs CSK match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Network 18 TV channels in India.
RR VS CSK Live Score, IPL 2025: Match And Toss Time
The toss of the Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 match will take place at 07:00 PM IST. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST.
RR VS CSK, IPL 2025 Live Score: Hello
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2025 match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings from Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.