LIVE | RR VS CSK Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals Eye 1st Win, Super Kings Aim For Comeback

RR VS CSK Live Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Riyan Parag-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 11th match of IPL 2025 at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

After back-to-back defeats in the IPL 2025, Rajasthan Royals will look to get their campaign back on track with a win against CSK on Sunday. On the other hand, CSK will also aim for a comeback after their crushing 50-run loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Squads For RR VS CSK IPL 2025 Match

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, Shaik Rasheed, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Mukesh Choudhary, Anshul Kamboj, Nathan Ellis, Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag(c), Nitish Rana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhruv Jurel(w), Shubham Dubey, Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kwena Maphaka, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ashok Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi