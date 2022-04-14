14 April 2022, 20:47 PM
OUT!
GONE! Yuzi Chahal gets Abhinav Manohar, caught by R Ashwin. Manohar was looking dangerous as he smacked Chahal for a maximum a ball before and then tried again to clear the rope but miscues his slog-sweep. Hardik Pandya is batting on 67 off just 41 balls guiding his team close to a target of 200.
GT- 139/4 (16 Overs), Hardik 67 (41)
14 April 2022, 20:34 PM
FIFTY for Hardik!
That's a cut shot from Hardik which takes him to another fifty in IPL.
14 April 2022, 20:23 PM
100 up for GT!
Gujarat Titans keep losing wickets but now Manohar and Hardik have formed a solid stand. The 100 is up after the end of the 13th over. 42 balls to come, GT will be eyes a total close to 200.
GT 101/3 after 13 overs
14 April 2022, 20:15 PM
Manohar survives!
Ashwin almost struck and got Abhinav Manohar out via stumping but replays suggest he was quickly back in his crease. Two balls later he hits him for a boundary.
Hardik going strong at the other end.
GT 78/3 after 11 overs
14 April 2022, 19:50 PM
Gill departs!
That's the end of Shubman Gill, he falls for 13 off 14 balls. A bad outing today. Riyan Parag with the wicket. Hardik Pandya, at the other end, showing what he can do with the bat in hand, he has hit 3 fours and 1 six already.
GT 53/3 after 6.4 overs
14 April 2022, 19:39 PM
GT on back foot early on
Gujarat Titans have lost two wickets ion quick time. Kuldeep Sen gets rid of Vijay Shankar, who was making his comeback in this game. He is caught behind.
GT 20/2 after 4 overs
14 April 2022, 19:07 PM
OUT!
Matthew Wade smashed three boundaries in the first over bowled Jimmy Neesham but he has been declared run out thanks to a superb throw by Rassie van der Dussen.
GT 13/1 after 2 overs
14 April 2022, 19:04 PM
Teams Playing XI
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Riyan Parag, James Neesham, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal
Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal
14 April 2022, 18:51 PM
Toss News:
Sanju Samson's RR opt to bowl first.
Big news in RR camp: Boult is out due to injury, Neesham comes in.
14 April 2022, 18:50 PM
14 April 2022, 17:14 PM
Hello and welcome to our coverage of IPL 2022 Match between RR and GT. RR are coming on the back of a thrilling 3-run win over LSG while GT will be looking to come back to winning ways after loss vs SRH.
Stay tuned for more updates here.