The Match no 24 of IPL 2022 will see Rajasthan Royals take on Gujarat Titans for the first time in the league.

Sanju Samson-led side are coming on the back of a win vs Lucknow Super Giants while Gujarat's good run was broken in the tournament with the first loss of the tournament vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.

These are still early stages of the tournament and all teams are looking to work on their best combinations as well as try their bench so that an untimely injury may not hurt their chances at the business end.

Squads:

Gujarat Titans Squad: Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Wriddhiman Saha, Pradeep Sangwan, Varun Aaron, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Alzarri Joseph, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmad

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, James Neesham, Navdeep Saini, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Karun Nair, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anunay Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal