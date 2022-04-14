हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
RR vs GT IPL 2022 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: GT pin hopes on Hardik Pandya for big finish

Follow live scorecard and updates from Match no 24 of IPL 2022 between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans on our live blog here  

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, April 14, 2022 - 20:53
Comments |
Source: Twitter

The Match no 24 of IPL 2022 will see Rajasthan Royals take on Gujarat Titans for the first time in the league. 

Sanju Samson-led side are coming on the back of a win vs Lucknow Super Giants while Gujarat's good run was broken in the tournament with the first loss of the tournament vs Sunrisers Hyderabad. 

These are still early stages of the tournament and all teams are looking to work on their best combinations as well as try their bench so that an untimely injury may not hurt their chances at the business end. 

Squads:

Gujarat Titans Squad: Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Wriddhiman Saha, Pradeep Sangwan, Varun Aaron, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Alzarri Joseph, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmad

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, James Neesham, Navdeep Saini, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Karun Nair, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anunay Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal

14 April 2022, 20:47 PM

OUT!

GONE! Yuzi Chahal gets Abhinav Manohar, caught by R Ashwin. Manohar was looking dangerous as he smacked Chahal for a maximum a ball before and then tried again to clear the rope but miscues his slog-sweep. Hardik Pandya is batting on 67 off just 41 balls guiding his team close to a target of 200. 

GT- 139/4 (16 Overs), Hardik 67 (41)

14 April 2022, 20:34 PM

FIFTY for Hardik!

That's a cut shot from Hardik which takes him to another fifty in IPL. 

 

14 April 2022, 20:23 PM

100 up for GT!

Gujarat Titans keep losing wickets but now Manohar and Hardik have formed a solid stand. The 100 is up after the end of the 13th over. 42 balls to come, GT will be eyes a total close to 200. 

GT 101/3 after 13 overs

14 April 2022, 20:15 PM

Manohar survives!

Ashwin almost struck and got Abhinav Manohar out via stumping but replays suggest he was quickly back in his crease. Two balls later he hits him for a boundary. 

Hardik going strong at the other end. 

GT 78/3 after 11 overs

14 April 2022, 19:50 PM

Gill departs!

That's the end of Shubman Gill, he falls for 13 off 14 balls. A bad outing today. Riyan Parag with the wicket. Hardik Pandya, at the other end, showing what he can do with the bat in hand, he has hit 3 fours and 1 six already. 

GT 53/3 after 6.4 overs

14 April 2022, 19:39 PM

GT on back foot early on

Gujarat Titans have lost two wickets ion quick time. Kuldeep Sen gets rid of Vijay Shankar, who was making his comeback in this game. He is caught behind. 

GT 20/2 after 4 overs

14 April 2022, 19:07 PM

OUT!

Matthew Wade smashed three boundaries in the first over bowled Jimmy Neesham but he has been declared run out thanks to a superb throw by Rassie van der Dussen. 

GT 13/1 after 2 overs

14 April 2022, 19:04 PM

Teams Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Riyan Parag, James Neesham, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal

14 April 2022, 18:51 PM

Toss News:

Sanju Samson's RR opt to bowl first. 

Big news in RR camp: Boult is out due to injury, Neesham comes in. 

14 April 2022, 18:50 PM

Make your fantasy teams

Toss to start in less than 10 mins, take a look at our fantasy picks to know which players can feature in RR and GT's playing 11. 

Click here to read article. 

14 April 2022, 17:14 PM

Hello and welcome to our coverage of IPL 2022 Match between RR and GT. RR are coming on the back of a  thrilling 3-run win over LSG while GT will be looking to come back to winning ways after loss vs SRH.

Stay tuned for more updates here.

