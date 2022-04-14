14 April 2022, 22:05 PM Sanju also gone! That's the end of Sanju Samson's innings as a brilliant throw from mid off cuts short the RR captain's innings. RR in big trouble here as they lose their 4th wicket. Buttler's flying start going down the drain here. Titans on top RR 74/4, need 119 runs in 75 balls

14 April 2022, 21:53 PM Big wicket for GT! What a ball from Ferguson as he cleans up Buttler, the man in form. He is gone for 54 after giving a flying start to RR in chase of 193. Sanju Samson still in the middle. Rajasthan Royals 63/3, need 128 runs in 84 balls

14 April 2022, 21:50 PM Jos Buttler, you beauty! He's in it again Buttler. Smashes 18 off the 4th over and is nearing his fifty. He has two sixes and 8 fours already. After 4 overs, RR 49/1

14 April 2022, 21:37 PM RR off to a FLYING START Rajasthan Royals are right on the money from ball 1 as Jos Buttler takes charge against Mohammed Shami and Yash Dayal. Gujarat Titans need to cool down the momentum Buttler has kicked off with some explosive batting. RR- 28/0 (1.5 Overs), Buttler 29 (11) & Padikkal 0 (0)

14 April 2022, 21:12 PM RR need 193 to win What a knock from GT captain Hardik Pandya as he smashes 87 off 52 balls to take Gujarat to 192/4 after end of 20 overs. RR have their task cut out. This is GT's highest score this season.

14 April 2022, 20:47 PM OUT! GONE! Yuzi Chahal gets Abhinav Manohar, caught by R Ashwin. Manohar was looking dangerous as he smacked Chahal for a maximum a ball before and then tried again to clear the rope but miscues his slog-sweep. Hardik Pandya is batting on 67 off just 41 balls guiding his team close to a target of 200. GT- 139/4 (16 Overs), Hardik 67 (41)

14 April 2022, 20:34 PM FIFTY for Hardik! That's a cut shot from Hardik which takes him to another fifty in IPL.

14 April 2022, 20:23 PM 100 up for GT! Gujarat Titans keep losing wickets but now Manohar and Hardik have formed a solid stand. The 100 is up after the end of the 13th over. 42 balls to come, GT will be eyes a total close to 200. GT 101/3 after 13 overs

14 April 2022, 20:15 PM Manohar survives! Ashwin almost struck and got Abhinav Manohar out via stumping but replays suggest he was quickly back in his crease. Two balls later he hits him for a boundary. Hardik going strong at the other end. GT 78/3 after 11 overs

14 April 2022, 19:50 PM Gill departs! That's the end of Shubman Gill, he falls for 13 off 14 balls. A bad outing today. Riyan Parag with the wicket. Hardik Pandya, at the other end, showing what he can do with the bat in hand, he has hit 3 fours and 1 six already. GT 53/3 after 6.4 overs

14 April 2022, 19:39 PM GT on back foot early on Gujarat Titans have lost two wickets ion quick time. Kuldeep Sen gets rid of Vijay Shankar, who was making his comeback in this game. He is caught behind. GT 20/2 after 4 overs

14 April 2022, 19:07 PM OUT! Matthew Wade smashed three boundaries in the first over bowled Jimmy Neesham but he has been declared run out thanks to a superb throw by Rassie van der Dussen. GT 13/1 after 2 overs

14 April 2022, 19:04 PM Teams Playing XI Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Riyan Parag, James Neesham, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal

14 April 2022, 18:51 PM Toss News: Sanju Samson's RR opt to bowl first. Big news in RR camp: Boult is out due to injury, Neesham comes in.

14 April 2022, 18:50 PM Make your fantasy teams Toss to start in less than 10 mins, take a look at our fantasy picks to know which players can feature in RR and GT's playing 11. Click here to read article.