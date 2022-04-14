14 April 2022, 19:04 PM
Teams Playing XI
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Riyan Parag, James Neesham, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal
Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal
14 April 2022, 18:51 PM
Toss News:
Sanju Samson's RR opt to bowl first.
Big news in RR camp: Boult is out due to injury, Neesham comes in.
14 April 2022, 18:50 PM
14 April 2022, 17:14 PM
Hello and welcome to our coverage of IPL 2022 Match between RR and GT. RR are coming on the back of a thrilling 3-run win over LSG while GT will be looking to come back to winning ways after loss vs SRH.
