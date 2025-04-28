Live Cricket Score | RR VS GT, IPL 2025 Updates: Rajasthan Royals Eye Comeback, Face Gujarat Titans

RR VS GT Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals will look to keep their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 playoff hopes alive when they face Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Riyan Parag-led Rajasthan Royals head into the must-win contest after an 11-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their last match. On the other hand, Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans arrived in Jaipur after securing a 39-run victory over defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Tushar Deshpande, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sandeep Sharma, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kunal Singh Rathore, Maheesh Theekshana, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma

Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Washington Sundar, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Karim Janat, Arshad Khan, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Kulwant Khejroliya, Gerald Coetzee, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu