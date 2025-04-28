Live Cricket Score | RR VS GT, IPL 2025 Updates: Rajasthan Royals Eye Comeback, Face Gujarat Titans
RR VS GT ( Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans) Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals will look to keep their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 playoff hopes alive when they face Gujarat Titans in Match No. 47 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Toss will take place at 07:00 PM IST with the match starting at 07:30 PM IST on Monday, April 28.
Riyan Parag-led Rajasthan Royals head into the must-win contest after an 11-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their last match. On the other hand, Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans arrived in Jaipur after securing a 39-run victory over defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens.
Squads:
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Tushar Deshpande, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sandeep Sharma, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kunal Singh Rathore, Maheesh Theekshana, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma
Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Washington Sundar, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Karim Janat, Arshad Khan, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Kulwant Khejroliya, Gerald Coetzee, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu
RR vs GT Live Score IPL 2025: RR's Struggles in Chasing Targets
RR's inability to finish chases has been a key issue, with Yashasvi Jaiswal often left to carry the team, and the middle order yet to find a rhythm.
RR vs GT Live Score IPL 2025: Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan's Consistency
GT's openers, Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, have built a formidable partnership, with 448 runs—highest by any pair this season—keeping their team steady through every challenge.
RR vs GT Live Score IPL 2025: Prasidh Krishna’s Sensational Comeback
Back after a long injury layoff, Prasidh Krishna’s 16 wickets at an impressive economy of 7.29 is one of the standout performances of the season.
RR vs GT Live Score IPL 2025: GT’s Quiet Dominance
Despite Rashid Khan's inconsistent performances, Gujarat Titans have built one of the most formidable bowling attacks in IPL 2025, with players like Prasidh Krishna and Sai Kishore leading the charge.
RR vs GT Live Score IPL 2025: RR's Pressure to Avoid Seventh Defeat
RR face a crucial match against GT, needing a win to prevent a disastrous seventh loss in 10 games, putting their playoff hopes in jeopardy.
