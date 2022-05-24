24 May 2022, 22:10 PM BIG OVER! Shubman Gill takes Ravichandra Ashwin to the cleaners as GT get off to a flying start in their chase of 189 runs. Gill smacks Ashwin for a maximum and two boundaries. GT- 64/1 (6 Overs), Gill 31 (16) & Wade 26 (17)

24 May 2022, 22:09 PM GT going STRONG Gujarat Titans going strong in their chase of 189 runs with Matthew Wade and Shubman Gill in the middle. RR desperately looking for a wicket as R Ashwin is brought into the attack. GT- 48/1 (5 Overs), Gill 16 (12) & Wade 26 (16)

24 May 2022, 21:51 PM Wade ACCELERATES! Matthew Wade batting on 18 off 12 balls as he accelerates the GT innings with some explosive batting inside the powerplay. RR losing momentum at the momentum as the runs keep on coming. GT- 29/1 (3 Overs), Gill 6 (4) & Wade 18 (12)

24 May 2022, 21:44 PM GT try to RECOVER Gujarat Titans recover with Matthew Wade and Shubman Gill in the middle after Wriddhiman Saha's early dismissal. RR looking for another wicket with Prasidh Krishna bowling the second over. GT- 9/1 (1.5 Overs), Gill 5 (3) & Wade 4 (6)

24 May 2022, 21:42 PM GONE! Wriddhiman Saha 0 (2) caught behind by Sanju Samson bowled by Trent Boult. Rajasthan Royals with the momentum as GT lose their first wicket in the second ball of the innings. Brilliant bowling by the left-arm pacer. GT- 0/1 (0.3 Overs), Gill 0 (0) & Wade 0 (1)

24 May 2022, 21:27 PM Samson sends a reply to BCCI selectors! Samson did not score a fifty but his 47 in quick time helped RR score at fast pace at a time when Buttler was struggling. Samson played with an INTENT and replied with his bat after his another India snub. Read more about his knock here.

24 May 2022, 21:01 PM RR post 188/6 Super knock by Jos Buttler, takes the Rajasthan Royals to 188/6. From 39 off 38 at one stage, he went to 89 off 56 balls, that included 12 fours and 2 sixes. He bloomed late and it was enough to take the side to this dominant total. GT have their task cut out as they need 189 to win. Jos Buttler tonight: First 38 balls - 39 runs. Last 18 balls - 50 runs. - 89 (56) - What an acceleration by Jos The Boss, a fantastic innings on this pitch. Cometh the hour, cometh the man! pic.twitter.com/7e7bMbbTUd — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 24, 2022

24 May 2022, 20:59 PM FIFTY for Buttler Another IPL fifty for Jos Buttler as RR looks to up the ante now. A very unlike-Buttler knock as he started off slowly but is striking big now after he completes his fifty. RR look for 180 target. RR 145/3 (17)

24 May 2022, 20:31 PM GONE! Devdutt Padikkal 28 (20) bowled in Hardik Pandya. GT skipper gets the wicket his team were looking for, RR still hanging on with Jos Buttler in the middle but he's struggling to fire quick runs. RR- 117/3 (14.1 Overs), Buttler 34 (33)

24 May 2022, 20:27 PM Buttler HANGS ON Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal in the middle after Sanju Samson's dismissal, Rashid Khan and Sai Kishore into the attack for the Gujarat Titans looking for a wicket. RR- 92/2 (12 Overs), Buttler 26 (28) & Padikkal 10 (10)

24 May 2022, 20:20 PM BIG WICKET! Sanju Samson 47 (26) caught by Alzarri Joseph bowled by Sai Kishore. Finally GT break the huge partnership between Samson and Buttler, the spinner bowls brilliantly to get GT back in the game. RR- 79/2 (10 Overs), Buttler 23 (24) & Samson 47 (26)

24 May 2022, 20:15 PM Samson on FIRE Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson is on fire as he smacks Gujarat Titans bowlers all over the park, striking at a strike rate of 195.56. GT looking clueless at the moment as Buttler and Samson go hard on them. RR- 75/1 (9 Overs), Samson 46 (24) & Buttler 22 (24)

24 May 2022, 20:02 PM RR RECOVER Rajasthan Royals recover from an early blow of Yashasvi Jaiswal as skipper Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler take charge against the GT bowlers. Samson is in destructive mode right now. RR- 55/1 (6 Overs), Samson 30 (13) & Buttler 16 (15)

24 May 2022, 19:08 PM OUT! Yash Dayal strikes and removes Yashavi Jaiswal for just 3 and provides the first breakthrough for Rajasthan Royals. Jos Buttler, however, at the other end looking set and scoring boundaries at will. RR 17/1 (2.4)

24 May 2022, 19:01 PM Teams: Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami

24 May 2022, 18:51 PM Toss News! Hardik Pandya wins toss and Gujarat Titans will bowl first

24 May 2022, 18:35 PM What happens if GT vs RR is washed out? Gujarat Titans will enter the IPL 2022 final if the game gets washed out, while RR will have to play the Qualifier 2. Read more on how and why here.