24 May 2022, 20:27 PM
Buttler HANGS ON
Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal in the middle after Sanju Samson's dismissal, Rashid Khan and Sai Kishore into the attack for the Gujarat Titans looking for a wicket.
RR- 92/2 (12 Overs), Buttler 26 (28) & Padikkal 10 (10)
24 May 2022, 20:20 PM
BIG WICKET!
Sanju Samson 47 (26) caught by Alzarri Joseph bowled by Sai Kishore. Finally GT break the huge partnership between Samson and Buttler, the spinner bowls brilliantly to get GT back in the game.
RR- 79/2 (10 Overs), Buttler 23 (24) & Samson 47 (26)
24 May 2022, 20:15 PM
Samson on FIRE
Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson is on fire as he smacks Gujarat Titans bowlers all over the park, striking at a strike rate of 195.56. GT looking clueless at the moment as Buttler and Samson go hard on them.
RR- 75/1 (9 Overs), Samson 46 (24) & Buttler 22 (24)
24 May 2022, 20:02 PM
RR RECOVER
Rajasthan Royals recover from an early blow of Yashasvi Jaiswal as skipper Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler take charge against the GT bowlers. Samson is in destructive mode right now.
RR- 55/1 (6 Overs), Samson 30 (13) & Buttler 16 (15)
24 May 2022, 19:08 PM
OUT!
Yash Dayal strikes and removes Yashavi Jaiswal for just 3 and provides the first breakthrough for Rajasthan Royals.
Jos Buttler, however, at the other end looking set and scoring boundaries at will.
RR 17/1 (2.4)
24 May 2022, 19:01 PM
Teams:
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami
24 May 2022, 18:51 PM
Toss News!
Hardik Pandya wins toss and Gujarat Titans will bowl first
24 May 2022, 18:35 PM
What happens if GT vs RR is washed out?
Gujarat Titans will enter the IPL 2022 final if the game gets washed out, while RR will have to play the Qualifier 2.
24 May 2022, 18:30 PM
Hello and welcome to live coverage of IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals on our LIVE blog here.
Toss at 7 pm IST!
Stay tuned for more updates.