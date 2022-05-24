हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

RR vs GT Qualifier 1 IPL 2022 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: RR pin hopes on Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler for big finish

Follow live coverage and scorecard of IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals to be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on our LIVE blog here 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, May 24, 2022 - 20:31
Comments |
Source: Twitter

Equipped with a lethal bowling attack and boasting a number of quality finishers, debutants Gujarat Titans will start as favorites against spin-heavy former champions Rajasthan Royals when the two teams face off in the first IPL Qualifier on Tuesday.

Captaining a team in the IPL for the first time ever, a fit-again Hardik Pandya has been a revelation this season as he led from the front with both bat and ball to ensure a top finish for his team in the league stage.

Apart from firing at number 4, Pandya has used his resources well, be it the death bowling of wily Rashid Khan or making his batting exploits count to go alongside the fiery duo of David Miller and Rahul Tewatia. Every little thing has fallen in place.

With PTI inputs

24 May 2022, 20:27 PM

Buttler HANGS ON

Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal in the middle after Sanju Samson's dismissal, Rashid Khan and Sai Kishore into the attack for the Gujarat Titans looking for a wicket.

RR- 92/2 (12 Overs), Buttler 26 (28) & Padikkal 10 (10)

24 May 2022, 20:20 PM

BIG WICKET!

Sanju Samson 47 (26) caught by Alzarri Joseph bowled by Sai Kishore. Finally GT break the huge partnership between Samson and Buttler, the spinner bowls brilliantly to get GT back in the game.

RR- 79/2 (10 Overs), Buttler 23 (24) & Samson 47 (26)

24 May 2022, 20:15 PM

Samson on FIRE

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson is on fire as he smacks Gujarat Titans bowlers all over the park, striking at a strike rate of 195.56. GT looking clueless at the moment as Buttler and Samson go hard on them.

RR- 75/1 (9 Overs), Samson 46 (24) & Buttler 22 (24)

24 May 2022, 20:02 PM

RR RECOVER

Rajasthan Royals recover from an early blow of Yashasvi Jaiswal as skipper Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler take charge against the GT bowlers. Samson is in destructive mode right now.

RR- 55/1 (6 Overs), Samson 30 (13) & Buttler 16 (15)

24 May 2022, 19:08 PM

OUT!

Yash Dayal strikes and removes Yashavi Jaiswal for just 3 and provides the first breakthrough for Rajasthan Royals. 

Jos Buttler, however, at the other end looking set and scoring boundaries at will. 

RR 17/1 (2.4)

 

24 May 2022, 19:01 PM

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami

24 May 2022, 18:51 PM

Toss News!

Hardik Pandya wins toss and Gujarat Titans will bowl first

24 May 2022, 18:35 PM

What happens if GT vs RR is washed out?

Gujarat Titans will enter the IPL 2022 final if the game gets washed out, while RR will have to play the Qualifier 2.

Read more on how and why here.

24 May 2022, 18:30 PM

Hello and welcome to live coverage of IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals on our LIVE blog here. 

Toss at 7 pm IST!

Stay tuned for more updates. 

Must Watch

PT4M55S

Qutub Minar dispute verdict to be pronounced on June 9