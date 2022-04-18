18 April 2022, 21:01 PM
BUTTLER GONE after hitting TON!
Jos Buttler gets caught by Varun at fine-leg as he completed his second century of this season in just 59 balls, he became a nightmare for KKR bowlers tonight as he smacked 9 boundaries and 5 sixes. Pat Cummins gets the dangerman out finally for Kolkata.
RR- 183/3 (16.4 Overs), Hetmyer 6 (3)
18 April 2022, 20:51 PM
RUSSELL STRIKES!
Andre Russell STRIKES as Sanju Samson departs after smacking 38 off 19 balls. KKR finally get the wicket they were looking for but Buttler is still in the middle batting on 91 (56).
KKR- 164/2 (15.2 Overs), Buttler 91 (56)
18 April 2022, 20:24 PM
RR on FIRE!
Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson punishing the KKR batters as they guide RR to 163 runs in 15 overs. Kolkata Knight Riders need a wicket if they want to hold RR for an easy total.
RR- 163/1 (15 Overs), Buttler 90 (55) & Sanju 38 (18)
18 April 2022, 20:22 PM
GONE!
Devdutt Padikkal GONE! Sunil Narine breaks the deadlock! Padikkal was looking to smack the ball out of the ground but misses the length completely.
RR- 97/1 (9.4 Overs), Buttler 67 (41)
18 April 2022, 20:06 PM
Buttler completes FIFTY
Jos Buttler completes his half-century in just 31 balls. He has smacked 5 boundaries and 3 maximums so far and is looking very dangerous for KKR.
RR- 76/0 (8 Overs), Buttler 52 (34) & Padikkal 18 (14)
18 April 2022, 19:58 PM
Buttler on FIRE!
Jos Buttler batting on 46 off just 26 balls as he takes charge against the KKR bowling attack. RR off to a flying start as they smash 60 runs in 6 overs.
RR- 60/0 (6 Overs), Buttler 46 (26) & Padikkal 8 (10)
18 April 2022, 19:49 PM
Buttler SHOW
Rajasthan Royals pick up the pace with Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal in the middle. KKR bowlers finding it difficult to control the runs leaking.
RR- 40/0 (4 Overs), Buttler 30 (19) & Padikkal 7 (7)
18 April 2022, 19:31 PM
RR start STEADY
Rajasthan Royals start STEADY with Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal taking a good look at the wicket before changing gears.
RR- 9/0 (2 Overs), Buttler 3 (9) & Padikkal 4 (4)
18 April 2022, 19:29 PM
HERE WE GO!
Rajasthan Royals open the batting with Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal. Right-arm fast bowler Umesh Yadav attacks the stumps for KKR.
18 April 2022, 19:06 PM
Teams:
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Venkatesh Iyer, Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson(w), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy
18 April 2022, 19:05 PM
TOSS
KKR won the toss and opted to bowl first vs RR.