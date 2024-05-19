Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2750582
NewsCricket
RR VS KKR LIVE SCORE

RR vs KKR Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Can RR Finish In Top 2?

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders (RR vs KKR LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: RR Need A Win To Finish In Top 2. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: May 19, 2024, 12:59 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

LIVE Score RR vs KKR In IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals (RR) face the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a crucial IPL match, with RR aiming to secure the second spot in the league despite their recent four-match losing streak. A win against the top-placed KKR, who have won four consecutive matches, would not only break RR's losing pattern but also boost their confidence for the playoffs. RR's form has been inconsistent, mirroring previous seasons where strong starts were followed by disappointing finishes. In their final league match, RR will miss star player Jos Buttler, with Tom Kohler-Cadmore stepping in. Shimron Hetmyer's return might force a reshuffle in their lineup. KKR, having already secured their playoff spot, may replace Phil Salt with Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Key players to watch include Kohler-Cadmore and Gurbaz, both of whom need to deliver strong performances.

Follow LIVE Updates From Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders  IPL 2024 Match Here.

19 May 2024
12:58 IST

RR vs KKR IPL 2024 Live: Rajasthan Royals' Winning Streak Halted

Rajasthan Royals (RR) faced a significant setback as their impressive winning streak was abruptly ended by Sunrisers Hyderabad, creating ripples in their campaign momentum.

12:52 IST

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of IPL 2024. For over-by-over updates from the RR vs KKR game stay tuned with Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How will Kejriwal save Bibhav Kumar?
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court's big questions to the Election Commission
DNA Video
DNA: Congress 'left' Kejriwal's support?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Fraud' in AIIMS
DNA Video
DNA: Who is 'powerful' in the fifth phase?
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Adhir-Kharge clash over Mamata?
DNA Video
DNA: 'PoK will become part of India..' says CM Yogi
DNA Video
DNA: ₹37.5 crore seized by ED belongs to Alamgir
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Saran seat special?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Indians so angry?