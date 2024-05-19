RR vs KKR Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Can RR Finish In Top 2?

LIVE Score RR vs KKR In IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals (RR) face the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a crucial IPL match, with RR aiming to secure the second spot in the league despite their recent four-match losing streak. A win against the top-placed KKR, who have won four consecutive matches, would not only break RR's losing pattern but also boost their confidence for the playoffs. RR's form has been inconsistent, mirroring previous seasons where strong starts were followed by disappointing finishes. In their final league match, RR will miss star player Jos Buttler, with Tom Kohler-Cadmore stepping in. Shimron Hetmyer's return might force a reshuffle in their lineup. KKR, having already secured their playoff spot, may replace Phil Salt with Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Key players to watch include Kohler-Cadmore and Gurbaz, both of whom need to deliver strong performances.

