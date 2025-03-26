Live Cricket Score | RR VS KKR, IPL 2025 Updates: Riyan Parag vs Ajnikya Rahane
RR VS KKR (Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders) Live Cricket Score and Updates: The IPL 2025 match between RR and KKR will be played at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. The toss will take place at 7 PM IST.
Trending Photos
RR VS KKR, IPL 2025 Live Updates: Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be locking horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the sixth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on March 26, Wednesday. Both teams sustained heavy losses in their opening matches of the IPL 2025 and will look to seal their first win in the cash-rich league. As of now, the Kolkata-based franchise has played in a total of 30 matches against Rajasthan where the defending champions have won 14 games. Rajasthan Royals on the other hand have also won 14 matches while one game did not give the result and the other one got abandoned.
Rajasthan Royals: Riyan Parag (c), Sanju Samson, Shubham Dubey, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Rana, Kunal Singh Rathore, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Ashok Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Sandeep Sharma, Maheesh Theekshana, Yudhvir Singh.
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rinku Singh, Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Anrich Nortje, Harshit Rana, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markande, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Spencer Johnson, Luvnith Sisodia, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali.
Hello and welcome to RR vs KKR game live coverage. For over-by-over updates stay tuned with Zee News.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.