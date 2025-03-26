Live Cricket Score | RR VS KKR, IPL 2025 Updates: Riyan Parag vs Ajnikya Rahane

RR VS KKR, IPL 2025 Live Updates: Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be locking horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the sixth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on March 26, Wednesday. Both teams sustained heavy losses in their opening matches of the IPL 2025 and will look to seal their first win in the cash-rich league. As of now, the Kolkata-based franchise has played in a total of 30 matches against Rajasthan where the defending champions have won 14 games. Rajasthan Royals on the other hand have also won 14 matches while one game did not give the result and the other one got abandoned.

Rajasthan Royals: Riyan Parag (c), Sanju Samson, Shubham Dubey, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Rana, Kunal Singh Rathore, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Ashok Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Sandeep Sharma, Maheesh Theekshana, Yudhvir Singh.

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rinku Singh, Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Anrich Nortje, Harshit Rana, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markande, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Spencer Johnson, Luvnith Sisodia, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali.