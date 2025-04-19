Live Cricket Score | RR VS LSG, IPL 2025 Updates: Sanju’s Rajasthan Face Rishabh’s Lucknow

RR vs LSG LIVE: The Rajasthan Royals have endured a challenging season so far, managing just four points from their seven matches, a campaign marked by more disappointments than triumphs. Their latest setback resulted in a dramatic Super Over defeat to the Delhi Capitals, a game they should have sealed in regulation time. With the odds now stacked against them, the road ahead in this IPL season looks increasingly steep.

In contrast, the Lucknow Super Giants have emerged as one of the season’s surprise packages. Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran have been among the tournament’s most consistent and explosive batters, while Rishabh Pant’s timely half-century against CSK has further boosted the team’s momentum. The franchise looks well poised as the season progresses.

Squads For DC VS RR IPL 2025 Match

Rajasthan Royals (RR): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sanju Samson (C/WK), Dhruv Jurel, Kunal Singh Rathore, Riyan Parag, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kwena Maphaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Ashok Sharma, Jofra Archer

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, David Miller, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh, Shamar Joseph, Manimaran Siddharth, Aryan Juyal, RS Hangargekar, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Yadav, Arshin Kulkarni