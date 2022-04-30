30 April 2022, 19:13 PM
Team News
Rajasthan Royals are playing with the same playing 11 while Mumbai Indians made two changes as Tim David and Kumar Kartikeya replace Dewald Brevis and Jaydev Unadkat.
30 April 2022, 19:11 PM
Both team captains at the toss
Sanju Samson: We are happy to set a target, we have done that 7-to 8 times already. We have been playing some good cricket, it's easy to be complacent, but we are taking this game as a really important one. We are playing with the same team.
Rohit Sharma: We would like to bowl first. What we have seen over the course of the tournament, suits us. We like to chase. We have a couple of changes. Tim David and Kumar Kartikeya come in for Brevis and Unadkat. Preparation has been good, most of it has been done before the tournament. Hopefully, we have some fun in the middle, that's what we have been missing. We want to try and see how we enjoy ourselves. It's important to stick together as a group.
30 April 2022, 19:08 PM
Playing XI
Rajasthan Royals Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Daryl Mitchell, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen
Mumbai Indians Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Tim David, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith
30 April 2022, 19:04 PM
Toss Update
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field first against Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals in the 44th match of the IPL 2022 here at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai on Saturday.
30 April 2022, 18:51 PM
Pitch Report
Graeme Swann on Pitch at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai
We are smack in the middle of this wicket block today, so no matter where you bowl today, you have to deal with that tiny short boundary. This pitch - it has been used before, so it doesn't look uniform in the grass covering. Looks a little bit patchy and it's dusty. The spinners are going to come into their own today. When it's as dry and dusty as that, the ball is going to grip and turn. This pitch will not be easy to bat on. The ball will not come on at a uniform pace, it'll be two-paced. There are patches where it'll grip and there are patches where it'll skid on. I'd love to be a bowler today. If you can restrict a team to 160, you are in with a very good chance.
30 April 2022, 18:34 PM
RR vs MI Probable Playing XI
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Daryl Mitchell, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hrithik Shokeen, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith
30 April 2022, 18:34 PM
RR vs MI Probable Playing XI
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Daryl Mitchell, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hrithik Shokeen, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith
30 April 2022, 18:20 PM
Hello and welcome to live coverage of Match 44 of IPL 2022 between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians
Stay tuned for all latest updates.