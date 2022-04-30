30 April 2022, 21:54 PM Surya in the middle! Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma in the middle now after Ishan Kishan got out. He made 26 off 18 balls. Surya playing well at the moment. He and Tilak are two MI batters who are in form and Mumbai will be hoping they stick together for a long time to take the team across. MI 61/2 (7) Mumbai Indians need 98 runs in 78 balls



30 April 2022, 21:48 PM OUT! Rohit gone. Fails on his birthday. Ashwin strikes and removes the out of form batter. Nicely tossed up and Ashwin lured him to play the big shot. Daryll Mitchell takes a safe catch. MI 28/1 (3.3) Mumbai Indians need 131 runs



30 April 2022, 21:42 PM MI off to a FLYING START Mumbai Indians off to a flying start with Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma opening the batting. Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna, both the bowlers punished by attacking Kishan. MI- 22/0 (2 Overs), Kishan 19 (9) & Rohit 2 (3)

30 April 2022, 21:01 PM RR- 158/6 (20 Overs) Rajasthan Royals finish at 158 runs as Mumbai Indians bowl brilliantly in the death overs. Jos Buttler 67 (52) shined again for Rajasthan as he took youngster Hrithik Shokeen to the cleaners, smacking 4 maximums off him in a single over.

30 April 2022, 20:52 PM GONE! Buttler smacks Hrithik Shokeen for 4 maximums in a row but fails to clear the rope in the last ball of the over. Rajasthan Royals are on a good track now with the push of runs from that over. Buttler GONE for 67 (52) caught by Suryakumar Yadav bowled by Hrithik Shokeen RR- 126/4 (16 Overs)

30 April 2022, 20:35 PM OUT! Daryl Mitchell caught by Rohit Sharma bowled by Daniel Sams. RR batters couldn't soak the pressure of the slow runrate and as a result Mitchell tries a big shot an miscues badly. RR- 91/3 (14.1 Overs), Buttler 38 (44)

30 April 2022, 20:12 PM Buttler taking it SLOW Jos Buttler, uncharacteristically batting below a strike rate of 120 or 100 as he saves wicket for the Rajasthan Royals. MI desperately looking for a wicket as Mitchell or Buttler both can get dangerous with time on crease. RR- 84/2 (12.3 Overs), Buttler 34 (39) & Mitchell 14 (15)

30 April 2022, 20:08 PM GONE! Sanju Samson OUT! bowled by Kumar Kartikeya caught by Tim David at deep square. RR skipper was trying to put the pressure on debutant spinner but fails to clear the rope. RR- 54/2 (7.3 Overs), Buttler 20 (23) & Mitchell 2 (1)

30 April 2022, 20:04 PM SAMSON on FIRE! Sanju Samson smacks young Hrithik Shokeen for two maximums in 3 balls. RR off to a flying start after losing Padikkal in the powerplay. RCB- 53/1 (7 Overs), Buttler 19 (22) & Samson 16 (6)

30 April 2022, 19:51 PM GONE! Devdutt Padikkal 15 (15) caught at long-off by Kieron Pollard bowled by Hrithik Shokeen. RR lose their first wicket as Padikkal tries to take on the youngster but gets trapped. RR- 26/1 (4.2 Overs), Buttler 10 (12)

30 April 2022, 19:20 PM RR start SLOW Rajasthan Royals start slow with Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal as Daniel Sams with Jasprit Bumrah attack their stumps for Mumbai Indians. RR- 7/0 (2 Overs), Padikkal 1 (3) & Buttler 6 (8)

30 April 2022, 19:13 PM Team News Rajasthan Royals are playing with the same playing 11 while Mumbai Indians made two changes as Tim David and Kumar Kartikeya replace Dewald Brevis and Jaydev Unadkat.

30 April 2022, 19:11 PM Both team captains at the toss Sanju Samson: We are happy to set a target, we have done that 7-to 8 times already. We have been playing some good cricket, it's easy to be complacent, but we are taking this game as a really important one. We are playing with the same team. Rohit Sharma: We would like to bowl first. What we have seen over the course of the tournament, suits us. We like to chase. We have a couple of changes. Tim David and Kumar Kartikeya come in for Brevis and Unadkat. Preparation has been good, most of it has been done before the tournament. Hopefully, we have some fun in the middle, that's what we have been missing. We want to try and see how we enjoy ourselves. It's important to stick together as a group.

30 April 2022, 19:08 PM Playing XI Rajasthan Royals Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Daryl Mitchell, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

Mumbai Indians Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Tim David, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith

30 April 2022, 19:04 PM Toss Update Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field first against Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals in the 44th match of the IPL 2022 here at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai on Saturday.

30 April 2022, 18:51 PM Pitch Report Graeme Swann on Pitch at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai We are smack in the middle of this wicket block today, so no matter where you bowl today, you have to deal with that tiny short boundary. This pitch - it has been used before, so it doesn't look uniform in the grass covering. Looks a little bit patchy and it's dusty. The spinners are going to come into their own today. When it's as dry and dusty as that, the ball is going to grip and turn. This pitch will not be easy to bat on. The ball will not come on at a uniform pace, it'll be two-paced. There are patches where it'll grip and there are patches where it'll skid on. I'd love to be a bowler today. If you can restrict a team to 160, you are in with a very good chance.

30 April 2022, 18:34 PM RR vs MI Probable Playing XI Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Daryl Mitchell, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hrithik Shokeen, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith

