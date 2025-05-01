RR VS MI IPL 2025 Match 50 Live Score Updates: Rajasthan Royals will host Mumbai Indians in Match 50 of IPL 2025 in a do-or-die clash for the home side. With just one more loss set to knock them out of playoff contention, RR will hope to build on the momentum from their emphatic eight-wicket win over Gujarat Titans. The victory, powered by 14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi's record-breaking century, ended a five-match losing streak and gave RR a glimmer of hope.

While Royals try to resurrect their season, Mumbai Indians are riding a wave of resurgence. After a poor start that saw them lose four of their first five games, MI have bounced back with five consecutive wins. As both teams meet for the first time this season, RR’s playoff hopes hang by a thread, while MI will look to extend their winning streak to six and further solidify their position in the top four.

RR vs MI Full Squads

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Shubham Dubey, Kumar Kartikeya, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Madhwal, Kunal Singh Rathore, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Robin Minz, Reece Topley, Vignesh Puthur, Mitchell Santner, Ashwani Kumar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs, Krishnan Shrijith