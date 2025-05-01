LIVE | RR vs MI Score, IPL 2025: Riyan Parag's Rajasthan Royals Take On Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians – Toss, Pitch, Playing XI, Live Streaming
RR VS MI IPL 2025 Match 50 Live Score Updates: Rajasthan Royals face Mumbai Indians in a must-win IPL 2025 clash at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. Toss at 7 PM, Match at 7.30 PM.
Trending Photos
RR VS MI IPL 2025 Match 50 Live Score Updates: Rajasthan Royals will host Mumbai Indians in Match 50 of IPL 2025 in a do-or-die clash for the home side. With just one more loss set to knock them out of playoff contention, RR will hope to build on the momentum from their emphatic eight-wicket win over Gujarat Titans. The victory, powered by 14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi's record-breaking century, ended a five-match losing streak and gave RR a glimmer of hope.
While Royals try to resurrect their season, Mumbai Indians are riding a wave of resurgence. After a poor start that saw them lose four of their first five games, MI have bounced back with five consecutive wins. As both teams meet for the first time this season, RR’s playoff hopes hang by a thread, while MI will look to extend their winning streak to six and further solidify their position in the top four.
RR vs MI Full Squads
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Shubham Dubey, Kumar Kartikeya, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Madhwal, Kunal Singh Rathore, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma
Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Robin Minz, Reece Topley, Vignesh Puthur, Mitchell Santner, Ashwani Kumar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs, Krishnan Shrijith
RR vs MI Live Score IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians Look Unstoppable With Five Consecutive Wins
MI's five-match winning streak has catapulted them into the top two, with their star players peaking at the right time — a major warning sign for every IPL team.
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of IPL 2025 RR vs MI game. For over-by-over updates stay tuned with Zee News.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.