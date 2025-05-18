Live Cricket Score | RR VS PBKS, IPL 2025 Updates: Sanju Samson Set To Return Against Punjab Kings

RR VS PBKS IPL 2025 Live: Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) will lock horns with Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 59th match of the IPL 2025 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Rajasthan Royals will look to win their final home game of the IPL 2025 season. On the other hand, Punjab Kings will aim to jump to the top of the points table with a solid win against RR.

Royals, who lost their last match against Kolkata Knight Riders by 1 run on May 4, sit ninth on the IPL 2025 points table with six points while Punjab Kings, whose previous fixture against the Delhi Capitals was called off in Dharamshala, are at the third spot with 15 points.

Squads For RR VS PBKS IPL 2025 Match

Rajasthan Royal Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kunal Singh Rathore, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Maheesh Theekshana, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Akash Madhwal, Sanju Samson, Tushar Deshpande, Kumar Kartikeya, Nandre Burger, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ashok Sharma

Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer(c), Josh Inglis(w), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Yash Thakur, Kyle Jamieson, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash