RR vs RCB IPL 2022 Live cricket score and updates: RR lose Samson, Padikkal in quick succession

5 April 2022, 20:09 PM
BUTTLER ON FIRE!
Jos Buttler on fire as he smacks 30 (23), RCB regretting the two dropped catches of Buttler earlier in the innings. Wanindu Hasaranga smashed for 12 runs in the 9th over.
RR- 73/1 (9 Overs), Padikkal 36 (25) & Buttler 30 (23)
5 April 2022, 19:50 PM
RR lose Jaiswal early
Rajasthan Royals lose Yashasvi Jaiswal early as Royal Challengers Bangalore's David Willey strikes! Excellent pace bowling by the left-arm fast bowler, Jaiswal had no idea of how the ball went in to knock his stumps over.
RR- 25/1 (4 Overs), Padikkal 13 (8) & Buttler 7 (11)
5 April 2022, 19:06 PM
Teams:
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj
5 April 2022, 19:05 PM
TOSS
RCB won the toss and elected to field first vs RR at the Wankhede stadium.