RR vs RCB IPL 2022 Live cricket score and updates: RR lose Samson, Padikkal in quick succession

Follow Live cricket score and updates of RR vs RCB match 13 of IPL 2022 being played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, April 5, 2022 - 20:44
File image (Source: Twitter)

Rajasthan Royals would aim to build on their promising start to the season when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore, a side that is yet to unlock its potential, in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday (April 5). Rajasthan come into the game following their 23-run win over Mumbai Indians.

Bangalore, led by Faf Du Plessis, head into the match after a narrow three-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders and would be looking to be more convincing. It’s also learnt Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell will not be available for the game on Tuesday.

The Wankhede track has been aiding the pacers initially and both the teams can take advantage of it.

For Rajasthan, opener Buttler is in sublime form and can pummel any attack to submission, like he did on Saturday en route to a memorable hundred.

He would, however, need support from fellow opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal and one-down Devdutt Padikkal, who would be itching to get among the runs. Also, after his half-century in the first game, RR skipper Sanju Samson was unable to convert the start against Mumbai Indians. Knowing his ability to hit sixes at will, Samson would be more than keen to find consistency and lead from the front

5 April 2022, 20:09 PM

BUTTLER ON FIRE!

Jos Buttler on fire as he smacks 30 (23), RCB regretting the two dropped catches of Buttler earlier in the innings. Wanindu Hasaranga smashed for 12 runs in the 9th over.

RR- 73/1 (9 Overs), Padikkal 36 (25) & Buttler 30 (23)

5 April 2022, 19:50 PM

RR lose Jaiswal early

Rajasthan Royals lose Yashasvi Jaiswal early as Royal Challengers Bangalore's David Willey strikes! Excellent pace bowling by the left-arm fast bowler, Jaiswal had no idea of how the ball went in to knock his stumps over.

RR- 25/1 (4 Overs), Padikkal 13 (8) & Buttler 7 (11)

5 April 2022, 19:06 PM

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

5 April 2022, 19:05 PM

TOSS

RCB won the toss and elected to field first vs RR at the Wankhede stadium.

