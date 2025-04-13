Live Cricket Score | RR VS RCB, IPL 2025 Updates: Rajasthan, Bengaluru Eye Comeback

RR VS RCB IPL 2025 Live: Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face Rajat's Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 28th match of the IPL 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Both teams suffered defeats in their last match and will aim to return to winning ways. The Royals suffered a 58-run defeat against Gujarat Titans in their last IPL 2025 match in Ahmedabad while RCB lost to Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets in Bangalore. Rajasthan Royals go into Sunday's match after two wins and three losses in IPL 2025. On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won three and lost two this season.

Squads For RR VS RCB IPL 2025 Match

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kumar Kartikeya, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashok Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Lungi Ngidi, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh