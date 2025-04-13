Live Cricket Score | RR VS RCB, IPL 2025 Updates: Rajasthan, Bengaluru Eye Comeback
RR VS RCB (Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru) Live Cricket Score and Updates: Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face Rajat's Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 28th match of the IPL 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The toss will take place at 3 PM IST with the match starting at 3:30 PM IST on Sunday, April 13.
Trending Photos
RR VS RCB IPL 2025 Live: Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face Rajat's Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 28th match of the IPL 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Both teams suffered defeats in their last match and will aim to return to winning ways. The Royals suffered a 58-run defeat against Gujarat Titans in their last IPL 2025 match in Ahmedabad while RCB lost to Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets in Bangalore. Rajasthan Royals go into Sunday's match after two wins and three losses in IPL 2025. On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won three and lost two this season.
Squads For RR VS RCB IPL 2025 Match
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kumar Kartikeya, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashok Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Lungi Ngidi, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh
Stay Tuned With Zee News For Live Updates of RR VS RCB IPL 2025 Match
RR vs RCB Live Score IPL 2025: Jofra Archer’s Form Could Be Game-Changing
Archer is back bowling thunderbolts—five wickets in his last three matches, an economy of 6.2, and relentless pace in the powerplay. A must-pick for Dream11 teams and fantasy tips searches.
RR vs RCB Live Score IPL 2025: RR Finally Return to Jaipur After Guwahati Leg
After three weeks on the road, Rajasthan Royals return to Sawai Mansingh Stadium, hoping home advantage helps reset their campaign after back-to-back losses and fluctuating team combinations.
RR vs RCB Live Score IPL 2025: RCB are the Kings of the Road in IPL 2025
RCB’s away record is phenomenal—wins at Wankhede, Chepauk, and Eden Gardens. They average 39.6 runs per wicket and score at 10.5 RPO away, making them a fantasy goldmine on the road.
Hello and welcome To Zee News' live coverage of IPL 2025. Todays' afternoon game is between RR & RCB. For over-by-over updates stay tuned with Zee News.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.