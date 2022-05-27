हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
RR vs RCB Qualifier 2 IPL 2022 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Rajasthan, Bangalore fight for place in final

Follow LIVE score and updates from IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore on our LIVE blog here

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, May 27, 2022 - 17:56
Comments |
Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson with RCB captain Faf du Plessis (Source: Twitter)

Rajasthan Royals will need to shake off an ordinary bowling performance in their last outing when they clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore, a team which seems to be peaking at the right time, in the high-stakes IPL Qualifier-2 here on Friday.

Having sneaked into the play-offs, RCB seem are on a roll and a tight win over Lucknow in the Eliminator has fuelled expectations for a long-awaited trophy.

They take on Rajasthan, a team which has all bases covered but still came up short against Gujarat in Qualifier 1.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Aneeshwar Gautam, Sherfane Rutherford, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama V Milind, Jason Behrendorff, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Finn Allen, Siddarth Kaul

27 May 2022, 17:40 PM

Big BLOW for RCB

Dinesh Karthik gets reprimanded for breaching Code of Conduct. Karthik admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.3 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction. 

READ ALL DETAILS HERE

27 May 2022, 17:36 PM

RR vs RCB Dream 11 Prediction:

Rajasthan Royals can bring in Jimmy Neesham in place of McCoy and RCB can drop pacer Siraj. Check all details HERE.

27 May 2022, 17:32 PM

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore on our LIVE blog here. 

Toss at 7 pm IST!

Stay tuned for more updates here. 

