RR vs RCB Qualifier 2 IPL 2022 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Rajat Patidar departs after scoring fifty

Follow LIVE score and updates from IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore on our LIVE blog here

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, May 27, 2022 - 20:50
Comments |
Faf du Plessis (Source: Twitter)

Rajasthan Royals will need to shake off an ordinary bowling performance in their last outing when they clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore, a team which seems to be peaking at the right time, in the high-stakes IPL Qualifier-2 here on Friday.

Having sneaked into the play-offs, RCB seem are on a roll and a tight win over Lucknow in the Eliminator has fuelled expectations for a long-awaited trophy.

They take on Rajasthan, a team which has all bases covered but still came up short against Gujarat in Qualifier 1.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Aneeshwar Gautam, Sherfane Rutherford, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama V Milind, Jason Behrendorff, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Finn Allen, Siddarth Kaul

27 May 2022, 20:33 PM

GONE!

Glenn Maxwell 24 (13) caught by McCoy bowled by Trent Boult. RCB lose another wicket as RR get the dangerman out, brilliant catch by the fine-leg fielder diving infront.

RCB- 112/3 (14.2 Overs), Patidar 45 (38)

27 May 2022, 20:25 PM

Maxwell and Patidar on FIRE

Glenn Maxwell and Rajat Patidar in the middle taking the charge to the Rajasthan bowlers. SPIN twins Yuzi Chahal and Ravichandra Ashwin brought into the attack.

RCB- 107/2 (13 Overs), Patidar 43 (35) & Maxwell 21 (8)

27 May 2022, 20:14 PM

BIG WICKET!

Faf du Plessis 25 (27) caught by Ashwin bowled McCoy. RR finally break the partnership as RCB lose their skipper, RCB were taking the charge and du Plessis was caught at 3rd man.

RCB- 82/2 (11 Overs), Patidar 39 (31)

27 May 2022, 20:03 PM

RCB going STRONG

Royal Challengers Bangalore going strong with skipper Faf du Plessis and Rajat Patidar in the middle. RR bring in Yuzi Chahal to break the deadlock.

RCB- 69/1 (9 Overs), Patidar 28 (22) & du Plessis 24 (24)

27 May 2022, 20:00 PM

DROPPED!

Riyan Parag drops Rajat Patidar 17 (16) as RR lose a big chance to get another breakthrough. RCB survive a big blow from RR's fielding error.

RCB- 52/1 (7 Overs), Patidar 18 (17) & du Plessis 19 (17)

27 May 2022, 19:41 PM

PATIDAR & du Plessis STEADY RCB

Rajat Patidar and skipper Faf du Plessis recover after an early blow of Virat Kohli. RR are coming in with some serious pace of Trent Boult and Prasidhn Krishna on a swinging wicket.

RCB- 25/1 (4 Overs), du Plessis 6 (9) & Patidar 4 (7)

 

27 May 2022, 19:35 PM

GONE!

Virat Kohli 7 (6) Caught behind by Sanju Samson bowled by Prasidh Krishna. BIG WICKET for RCB as Virat Kohli is gone early, RR gain momentum as Krishna gets them the breakthrough.

RCB- 14/1 (2 Overs), du Plessis 2 (3)

27 May 2022, 19:17 PM

HERE WE GO!

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis open the innings steady against the Left-arm fast bowler Trent Boult of the Rajasthan Royals. RCB will look to put up a very competitive total against RR.

RCB- 8/0 (1 Over), Kohli 7 (5) & du Plessis 1 (1)

27 May 2022, 19:15 PM

Advantage RCB?

27 May 2022, 19:12 PM

Check the toss here!

27 May 2022, 19:01 PM

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal

27 May 2022, 18:53 PM

Toss News!

Sanju Samson wins toss and Rajasthan Royals will bowl first

27 May 2022, 18:40 PM

First match at the Narendra Modi Stadium

It's the biggest stadium of cricket in the world with a capacity of 132,000.

27 May 2022, 17:56 PM

RR vs RCB Qualifier 2 Probable Playing XI:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, James Neesham 

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Siddharth Kaul

27 May 2022, 17:49 PM

RR vs RCB Qualifier 2 Predicted Playing XI:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, James Neesham 

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Siddharth Kaul

27 May 2022, 17:40 PM

Big BLOW for RCB

Dinesh Karthik gets reprimanded for breaching Code of Conduct. Karthik admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.3 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction. 

READ ALL DETAILS HERE

27 May 2022, 17:36 PM

RR vs RCB Dream 11 Prediction:

Rajasthan Royals can bring in Jimmy Neesham in place of McCoy and RCB can drop pacer Siraj. Check all details HERE.

27 May 2022, 17:32 PM

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore on our LIVE blog here. 

Toss at 7 pm IST!

Stay tuned for more updates here. 

