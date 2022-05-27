27 May 2022, 19:15 PM
Advantage RCB?
RCB: 4 wins in 5 games. RR: 4 losses in 7 games. Just saying: These days the weather in Bangalore is more pleasant than in Jaipur. Do you agree? . #RCBvsRR
— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) May 27, 2022
27 May 2022, 19:12 PM
Check the toss here!
_ Toss Update _@rajasthanroyals have elected to bowl against @RCBTweets.
Follow the match __ https://t.co/orwLrIaXo3 #TATAIPL | #RRvRCB pic.twitter.com/RxSqb19C3s
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 27, 2022
27 May 2022, 19:01 PM
Teams:
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal
27 May 2022, 18:53 PM
Toss News!
Sanju Samson wins toss and Rajasthan Royals will bowl first
27 May 2022, 18:40 PM
First match at the Narendra Modi Stadium
The Stage Is Set #TATAIPL | #RRvRCB pic.twitter.com/9yk5aUzWwE
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 27, 2022
It's the biggest stadium of cricket in the world with a capacity of 132,000.
27 May 2022, 17:56 PM
RR vs RCB Qualifier 2 Probable Playing XI:
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, James Neesham
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Siddharth Kaul
27 May 2022, 17:49 PM
RR vs RCB Qualifier 2 Predicted Playing XI:
27 May 2022, 17:40 PM
Big BLOW for RCB
Dinesh Karthik gets reprimanded for breaching Code of Conduct. Karthik admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.3 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.
27 May 2022, 17:36 PM
RR vs RCB Dream 11 Prediction:
Rajasthan Royals can bring in Jimmy Neesham in place of McCoy and RCB can drop pacer Siraj. Check all details HERE.
27 May 2022, 17:32 PM
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore on our LIVE blog here.
Toss at 7 pm IST!
Stay tuned for more updates here.