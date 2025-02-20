LIVE | SA Vs AFG Live Cricket Score and Updates, CT-2025, 3rd Match: Formidable South Africa Face Debutants Afghanistan In Karachi

Afghanistan vs South Africa (SA Vs AFG) 3rd Match Live Cricket Score and Updates: Temba Bavuma-led South Africa open their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign against Hashmatullah Shahidi's Afghanistan at the National Stadium in Karachi. Both Afghanistan and South Africa have done well in the ICC tournaments in the recent past and they will look to continue their good work in the Champions Trophy.

Afghanistan, who registered big wins against England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the 2023 ODI World Cup, are making their Champions Trophy debut. They have won eight of their last 10 completed ODIs, including a 2-1 series win over South Africa.

On the other hand, South Africa are coming into this tournament with six ODI losses in a row in absence of their first-choice players, who were busy with franchise T20 commitments.

Squads for SA Vs AFG Champions Trophy Match

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran.