LIVE | SA Vs AFG Live Cricket Score and Updates, CT-2025, 3rd Match: Formidable South Africa Face Debutants Afghanistan In Karachi
Afghanistan vs South Africa (SA Vs AFG) 3rd Match Live Cricket Score and Updates: Temba Bavuma-led South Africa open their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign against Hashmatullah Shahidi's Afghanistan at the National Stadium in Karachi.
Trending Photos
Afghanistan vs South Africa (SA Vs AFG) 3rd Match Live Cricket Score and Updates: Temba Bavuma-led South Africa open their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign against Hashmatullah Shahidi's Afghanistan at the National Stadium in Karachi. Both Afghanistan and South Africa have done well in the ICC tournaments in the recent past and they will look to continue their good work in the Champions Trophy.
Afghanistan, who registered big wins against England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the 2023 ODI World Cup, are making their Champions Trophy debut. They have won eight of their last 10 completed ODIs, including a 2-1 series win over South Africa.
On the other hand, South Africa are coming into this tournament with six ODI losses in a row in absence of their first-choice players, who were busy with franchise T20 commitments.
Squads for SA Vs AFG Champions Trophy Match
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen
Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran.
Follow Live Cricket Score and Updates of SA Vs AFG Champions Trophy 2025 Match At Zee News
SA Vs AFG Live Score Champions Trophy 2025: Hello And Welcome
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between Afghanistan and South Africa from National Stadium, Karachi. Stay tuned with Zee News for all the updates.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.