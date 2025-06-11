SA vs AUS WTC Final 2025 Live: The stage is set for the biggest Test match in world cricket. Starting June 11, the World Test Championship (WTC) Final will be played at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground between defending champions Australia and a determined South African side.

Australia, led by Pat Cummins, are chasing history. Already one of the most successful teams in cricket, they now aim to add another major trophy to their cabinet. For them, this is not just about winning it’s about creating a legacy that will be remembered for generations.

On the other hand, South Africa, under the leadership of Temba Bavuma, are chasing a long-awaited dream. It has been 27 years since they rejoined international cricket, and they are still waiting for a major ICC title. For this team, it’s more than just a final it’s a chance to prove that Test cricket still matters, that their journey has meaning, and that they are ready to make history.

SA vs AUS Playing XI

Australia Playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

South Africa Playing XI: Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verrynne, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.