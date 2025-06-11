LIVE | SA vs AUS WTC Final Live Cricket Score and Updates: Temba Bavuma's South Africa or Pat Cummins' Australia, Who Will Win The Final Battle?
South Africa vs Australia, WTC Final 2025 Live Cricket Score and Update: Pat Cummins leads Australia against Temba Bavuma's South Africa in World Test Championship Final. The match begins at 3.30 PM. Toss at 3 PM. Scroll down for all live and latest updates.
SA vs AUS WTC Final 2025 Live: The stage is set for the biggest Test match in world cricket. Starting June 11, the World Test Championship (WTC) Final will be played at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground between defending champions Australia and a determined South African side.
Australia, led by Pat Cummins, are chasing history. Already one of the most successful teams in cricket, they now aim to add another major trophy to their cabinet. For them, this is not just about winning it’s about creating a legacy that will be remembered for generations.
On the other hand, South Africa, under the leadership of Temba Bavuma, are chasing a long-awaited dream. It has been 27 years since they rejoined international cricket, and they are still waiting for a major ICC title. For this team, it’s more than just a final it’s a chance to prove that Test cricket still matters, that their journey has meaning, and that they are ready to make history.
SA vs AUS Playing XI
Australia Playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.
South Africa Playing XI: Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verrynne, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.
SA vs AUS WTC LIVE Final: Historic WTC Showdown
All eyes are on the ‘Home of Cricket’ as it hosts the second WTC Final in its history.
